Lady Scots ease to win against struggling West Columbus

Senior Kadence Sheppard goes for a kill Thursday evening against West Columbus. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Senior Alaina Butera serves the ball Thursday against West Columbus. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 straight sets win Thursday against West Columbus.

Against a comparatively overmatched Lady Vikings’ squad, head coach Libby Pearce said the Lady Scots used the game as a chance to work on some things that they’ve had issues with so far this season, including jump serves and reps for the setters.

“I haven’t allowed them to do jump serves this year because at the beginning of the year, we missed so many jump serves,” Pearce said. “So I opened up the floor for them to do that again — just work on the little things that are going to help us through the year. We have three setters on the team, so I let my other two setters set today just to let them get touches and get switched up on some positions to see what works out best.”

Currently, Scotland is now 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Lady Scots are about to head into the heart of conference play and still have a couple non-conference matches sprinkled in during that stretch, as well.

So far, Pearce said she’s noticed that the team has benefited from playing two setters on the floor at the same time, which is another reason why they used the match against West Columbus to allow the setters to work on setting.

“Especially in these non-conference games, we’re making sure those two setters know who’s doing what at what time,” Pearce said. “Being able to serve receive and work on serves, that’s another thing. If we’ve got good servers serving at us, we kind of struggle a little bit. So being in a spot where we can always get our hands on serves, passing serves — those are two things we’re really focusing on right now.”

Scotland wasted no time running out to a 16-5 lead in the first set, and went on to finish it off 25-9. West Columbus struggled mightily just getting serves over the net and in play, in addition to returning serves, as the Lady Scots varied their serves to try things out and mix things up.

They finished with a whopping 31 service aces against the Lady Vikings, including 13 from senior Kate Carter and eight from senior Taylor Waitley.

As Scotland won the second set 25-5, each of West Columbus’ points only came from unforced errors by the Lady Scots. They finished off the win by taking the third set 25-10.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.