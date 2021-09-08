Roundup: Scotland girls golf opens season; girls XC takes third at Pinecrest

Girls XC takes third at Pinecrest; boys soccer match called off due to weather

Scotland’s Cooper Sutherland (right) runs at the cross country meet at the Elks Course at Pinecrest Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Pilot

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School girls golf team opened its season at its home course at Scotch Meadows Country Club Tuesday afternoon.

As a team, the Lady Scots shot 184 for the nine-hole round, to come in third behind Pinecrest with 122 and Union Pines with 134. Richmond was fourth with a 187 team score. Scotland head coach David Synan said Lee County was supposed to participate, but did not show up.

Faith McCormick led Scotland with a 57, while Kelsey Hunter shot a 62 and Berkley Wallace shot a 65.

“Our goals for our first match were to give 100% effort and to have fun,” Synan said. “We accomplished these goals, but have much work to do to move towards improvement.”

The Lady Scots will now head to Foxfire on Sept. 13 for a conference match at Richmond’s home course.

Lady Scots take third in XC meet at Pinecrest

The Scotland girls cross country team finished third as a team during a meet at the Elks Course at Pinecrest Wednesday evening.

The team competed against Pinecrest, Union Pines and Lee County.

“They did a great job,” said head coach Shaquille Ray. “Everyone ran with intensity and kept their composure taking on all the hills the course had to offer. I’m excited to see what will happen next week at our home meet.”

The Lady Scots had two runners finish in the top-10 of the 60-runner field. Junior Carson Buie was the Scotland’s top runner, placing fifth in the field with a time of 25:00.00. Senior Bethany Matthews was ninth, finishing just 37 seconds behind Buie.

“The girls have awesome chemistry,” Ray said. “They started off strong in a group running together. As soon as they finished their races, they found a spot around the course to cheer for their teammates.”

Rounding out the Scotland girls, Samantha Barnes finished 19th with a time of 27:18.00, Mikayla Tucker was 26th with a time of 28:46.00, Chloe Ganus came in 36th with a time of 31:21.00, Makenzie Haywood was 46th with a time of 37:04.00.

“Everyone attacked the final stretch with a lot of speed and energy,” Ray said. “The returning athletes looked great and for the newer athletes, you couldn’t tell it was some of their first or second times competing this year. Chloe, Makenzie and Samantha are working really hard and it showed today. The leadership from the returners has a strong positive impact on their work ethic.”

Senior Cooper Sutherland was the lone runner for the boys. He finished eighth in a deep boys field with a time of 20:23.00.

“(Sutherland) is always with the pack in the front pushing himself to improve at meets and practice,” Ray said. “He always finds the girls after his race to share some words of encouragement to help them prepare for their run.”

Inclement weather halts boys soccer match

The Scotland boys soccer team’s game against Southern Lee Wednesday was called off after the first half due to inclement weather.

The Scots trailed the Cavaliers 6-0 when the game was called.

“Southern Lee is a more experienced team with a lot of skill and talent,” said head coach David Wright. “They were quick with the ball, making great passes, demonstrating their skills. We just need to push harder and work on our mental skills to learn how to respond mentally whenever we confront tough teams.”

The Scots return home to face West Columbus Thursday night.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.