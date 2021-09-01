Scots set to host new opponent Cary Thursday

The Scotland High School varsity football team was originally poised for a border showdown with Marlboro County this week. But after the Bulldogs were forced to quarantine due to COVID-19, the game was canceled.

As a result, the Scotland coaching staff was forced to try to find another opponent on short notice to play — enter the Imps of Cary High School. Since Cary had its originally scheduled game canceled as well, the Fighting Scots will host the Imps Thursday night at Pate Stadium.

“It’s been a whirlwind trying to find games,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “We literally spoke to West Florence, Knightdale, Wallace, Topsail, Providence, York and others about playing. We literally saw an opening on Twitter, and got together with the coach from Cary to work out details. We appreciate them playing and coming here.”

The Scots are coming off their first loss of the season last week to Hoggard. Bailey said the team has continued to work on the small details this week in practice, in addition to trying to be “smarter” football players and coaches.

“You learn a lot about yourself losing,” he said. “We did some good things and we just have to keep building on those things as well.”

The Imps are 1-1 so far this season under first-year coach Coleman Tyrance, losing 52-0 to 3A power Cleveland in their season opener and then beating D.H. Conley 40-7 last week.

Offensively, Bailey said the Imps line up in an “old school” power-I offense with the quarterback taking the snap from under center, something that the Scots will see for the first time this season.

“Cary is a little different on offense,” Bailey said. “You don’t see (that offense) very much anymore.”

Most of the Imps’ offensive success has come on the ground this season. While they didn’t do much offensively against Cleveland, Cary tallied 307 rushing yards against D.H. Conley.

Senior Tyrik Bryant is Cary’s primary playmaker on offense. He ran for 144 yards and a touchdown last week and caught a pass for 65 yards. Bryant will run behind NC State-commit senior Rylan Vann. The three-star offensive lineman committed to the Wolfpack during the spring.

At quarterback, senior Matthew Huggins threw for 144 yards and a touchdown last week, while also running for two touchdowns.

Defensively, Vann is also a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line, where he’ll try to slow the Scots running game with fellow lineman Shawn Burton.

At linebacker, Sam Grena earned all-South Wake Athletic Conference honors last season, along with safety Alex Kohn in the secondary. Kohn finished with 31 tackles and an interception in the spring.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Pate Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. and no reserve tickets will be sold for this game, according to Scotland athletic director David Johnson. All tickets must be purchased general admission on Scotland’s gofan.com page, at Scotland Bling in downtown Laurinburg or at Scotland High School during school hours. No tickets will be sold at the gates.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.