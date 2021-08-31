Barbour wins Week 1 of Football Pick’Em Contest

Week 1 of our 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest has come to a close.

After tabulating this past week’s results and scores, Eric Barbour of Wadesboro took first place this week with a score of 12/15.

Barbour narrowly edged second-place Michael Covington of Rockingham, who also had also picked 12 out of 15 games correctly, but lost out on the tiebreaker question.

As the weekly winner, Barbour wins $25. Week 1’s prize is sponsored by Big K Propane.

About 45 total entries were submitted to the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record for Week 1.

The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record thank all participants for playing and encourage everyone and more to participate in Week 2’s picks and beyond.

The contest is open to persons of all ages. One entry per person per week. Entries may be mailed, emailed or selected online at: yourdailyjournal.com; laurinburgexchange.com and ansonrecord.com.

Weekly winners will win $25 each week! All entries will automatically be entered to win a $300 Yeti Cooler, compliments of Big K Propane.