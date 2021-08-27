Missed redzone chances hurt Scots in 24-7 loss to Hoggard

Junior receiver Cadyn Graves (11) gets interfered with while attempting to make a catch in the end zone Friday against Hoggard. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Junior receiver Izeem Graham (black jersey) makes a catch over Hoggard’s Brian Valladares (white jersey) Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School varsity football team had its chances Friday night, but couldn’t put points on the board in key moments.

Despite the offense having three separate trips into the red zone, the Fighting Scots turned the ball over on downs each time during a 24-7 loss to Hoggard at Pate Stadium.

In the second quarter with the game tied 7-7, a long punt return by junior Patrick Primus left the Scots with a short field, starting off the drive in the red zone with the chance to take the lead. Facing 4th-and-1 from the opposing 3-yard line, the Vikings stuffed the handoff in the backfield, forcing the turnover on downs.

Then, in the third quarter, trailing 21-7 and in need of a score, Scotland turned the ball over on downs in the red zone again after driving down the field.

“It was execution,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “We had a bad snap on the goal line set we had, which threw the timing of the play off. On video, that should be a walk-in touchdown, but the snap threw us off — unexplainable. Then we had the fourth down play where we’re driving, we’re behind and don’t complete that one. It was a bunch of near misses.”

Facing a three-score deficit, Scotland’s final red zone turnover on downs came with about six minutes left in the game. On an option-left on fourth down, senior running back RJ Nicholson was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage and the Vikings forced a fumble.

“We just made simple mistakes,” said sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle. “We were missing our timing, throwing a little late, missing blocking assignments — things we can easily fix.”

After their opener was suspended last week and delayed to Monday, the Scots were playing their second game in five days. The short turnaround may have had an impact on the team as some players, including senior linebacker Ladarius McNeill, dealt with cramps and minor injuries throughout the game.

“We had less time to prepare and more energy exerted,” said senior defensive end Hunter Callahan.

The Vikings’ size up front took its toll on Scotland’s front-seven, allowing Hoggard’s offense to stay on the field longer and sustain drives.

However, the Scots’ defense had several opportunities to get Hoggard off the field on third and fourth downs, but ended up giving up first downs on some of them. Two fourth-down conversions culminated in a 19-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half that allowed Hoggard to build a 21-7 lead.

“They were on the field a lot because the offense struggled, especially in the first half,” Bailey said. “We had them in third down and fourth down and gave them first downs. We can’t do that. We have to do a better job of getting off the field on third and fourth down.

“Overall, I’m really proud of our defense,” Bailey continued. “I thought they played well considering they played most of the second half without one of our best defensive players, especially in the back end against a team that throws the ball.”

Offensively, Scotland’s lone touchdown came early in the second quarter and tied the game 7-7. Revelle found junior receiver Izeem Graham on a flag route in the back corner of the endzone for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Revelle went 9-for-17 for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception that came late in the game as the Scots were trying to score quickly.

Scotland finished with 220 total yards of offense. Nicholson had a chunk of those, picking up 100 rushing yards on 16 carries.

“We ran the ball hard, we just weren’t able to do it consistently,” Bailey said. “I knew their run defense, their front-seven was good and it showed (Friday).”

