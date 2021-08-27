St. Andrews football tickets now available

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews Athletics has announced that the 2021 football home schedule season tickets are now on sale. The Knights will host five games this fall on the campus of St. Andrews in Laurinburg.

Ticket prices will be $20 per seat for the full season. To purchase your season tickets, please go to https://www.sauknights.com/tickets for more information.

Individual game tickets can be purchased as early as one week prior to the scheduled game day. Current SAU students, faculty, and staff will receive free admission to all home games by downloading tickets via the Hometown Ticketing app or the St Andrews Athletics ticket page.

The Knights will host Bethel University for its home opener on Sept. 11. The kick-off time between St. Andrews and the Wildcats is set for 1:00 pm.

St. Andrews then is slated to take on Lindsey Wilson at 1:00 pm on Sept. 25, before beginning Mid-South Conference divisional contest against Kentucky Christian on Oct. 16.

The St. Andrews football players and coaching staff will celebrate Parent’s Day during the home affair against Reinhardt on Oct. 30. Homecoming and Senior Day will take place on the final home game scheduled against Faulkner on Nov. 13.

It is important to know that games are subject to date and time changes.

2021 St. Andrews Home Football Schedule

Sept. 11 vs Bethel University

Sept. 25 vs Lindsey Wilson College

Oct. 16 vs Kentucky Christian University

Oct. 30 vs Reinhardt

Nov. 13 vs Faulkner University

