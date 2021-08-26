Scotland prepares for Hoggard after short week

The Scotland High School varsity football team has a short turnaround this week as it prepares to face Hoggard in its home opener at Pate Stadium Friday night.

Due to lighting and weather delays, the Fighting Scots’ first game against Northern Durham was suspended last week and completed on Monday night. As a result, Scotland only has three days before their game against the Vikings.

“Mental prep has been a major focus, while giving the kids time to physically recover from playing Monday,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “Focus has really been installing the gameplan in a short week.”

The Scots and Vikings have some recent history. Scotland beat Hoggard 40-13 at home in 2019, and the two teams met in the 4A East Regional final in 2017, during which Scotland converted a two-point conversion in overtime to beat Hoggard 47-46. Scotland led 32-7 with 11:20 left in the game before the Vikings rallied to force overtime thanks to two recovered onside kicks.

Hoggard beat Northside 28-0 in Week 1 and is coming off a 7-1 season that culminated in a 47-30 loss to Rolesville in the second round of the 4AA state playoffs.

Offensively, the Vikings were balanced in Week 1, piling up 208 passing yards and 239 rushing yards for 447 total yards of offense.

“Hoggard has a very balanced offense using multiple formations and they pass and run equally as well,” Bailey said.

Bailey said senior quarterback Sam Jones is the Vikings’ catalyst on offense. He completed 17-of-27 of his passes last week for 226 yards and two interceptions.

On the ground, senior Sam Williams and junior Cayden Hollar share tailback duties, with both players getting more than 15 carries apiece last week. Williams had 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while Hollar had 93 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Senior receiver Conrad Newman is the primary threat on the outside, but the Vikings have multiple players that Jones can throw to downfield. Newman finished with seven catches for 136 yards last week, including an average of almost 20 yards per catch.

Defensively, Hoggard held Northside to just 78 total yards of offense on 47 plays last week.

Senior safety Jaxon King and senior defensive lineman Xavier James-Smith are the team’s best defensive players, according to the Star News Online’s Jackson Fuller.

King earned first-team all-state honors for HighSchoolOT last season after finishing the year with 71 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception, four pass break-ups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“The defense is very good and is probably their strength,” Bailey said. “They’re very good on defensive line and have an all-state safety.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Pate Stadium. Tickets must be purchased on gofan.com, from Scotland Bling or at the high school during school hours and will not be sold at the gate. Consessions will be open and no outside food or drinks will be allowed in the stadium, according to athletic director David Johnson.

