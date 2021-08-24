XC, girls golf, tennis return to usual fall competition

Cooper Sutherland (left) is one of the boys cross country team’s returning runners. Sophomore Berkley Wallace chips on the putting green at Scotch Meadows Country Club. Junior Laura Wlodarczak hits a forehand during practice on Aug. 10. Scotland Boys/Girls Cross Country Schedule Sept. 1 at Hoke County meet Sept. 8 at Pinecrest meet Sept. 15 Home meet Sept. 22 at Lee County meet Sept. 29 Home meet Oct. 6 at Richmond meet Oct. 13 at Lee County meet Oct. 20 SAC meet

LAURINBURG — After seeing their respective seasons shifted around due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Scotland High School girls tennis, girls golf and boys/girls cross country teams will see a slight return to normalcy as their seasons return to their usual fall schedule.

Cross country hopes to continue last year’s success

Shaquille Ray has spent time as an assistant coach on the Scotland track and field team in recent years, but this year he’ll be coaching the boys and girls cross country teams as well.

The Scots and Lady Scots both won a meet last season and had several runner-up finishes at meets, as well, before eventually qualifying for the 4A Mideast Regional meet to end the season.

Ray said he hopes to continue that level of success, especially with several runners returning from last year’s team.

The Lady Scots return their top-two runners in junior Carson Buie and senior Bethany Matthews, while the boys return senior Cooper Sutherland.

“It helps to have some leaders automatically in the program,” Ray said. “It helps me understand their strengths and weaknesses, while not overworking them and making sure they’re comfortable because I don’t want to make them uncomfortable with (their workouts).”

As a track coach and former track runner himself, Ray said the returning runners have been helping him learn their usual practice routine and running schedule, which also helps the new runners get acclimated as well.

“It gives everybody a chance to get familiar with it,” Ray said. “That way whenever we start breaking down the weeks and I send them their workouts and things, I can structure the workouts for each individual athlet rather than the whole group because some are new and some are returners.”

Girls golf trying to generate interest

In his first year taking over the Scotland golf program, head coach David Synan is hoping to use this season to generate interest in the program.

“I’m not just thinking about this year, but also future years,” Synan said. “I want to have good people together that have high character and will work hard.”

A 1998 Scotland alum, who also played college golf at High Point, Synan coached the men’s and women’s golf programs at UNC-Pembroke for about 15 years before starting with the Lady Scots.

“I started teaching at SEarCH in January and teach EC kids throughout the county for adaptive P.E.,” Synan said. “I’ve always loved the school and love golf obviously, so it was an easy decision.”

The Lady Scots return senior Faith McCormick from last year’s team, but also add two newcomers.

Sophomore Berkley Wallace and junior Kelsey Hunter are set to join the team this year after transferring to Scotland from Marlboro Academy.

Girls tennis building for future

Brian Patterson is another new coach taking over a Scotland athletics program this year. He begins his first season with the Lady Scots trying to rebuild a program that graduated five seniors last year.

“I want to establish a tennis culture,” Patterson said. “I want to get people fired up about it and bring a little energy.”

Patterson said that starts with getting the community involved with tennis and teaching kids to play tennis at a younger age.

“I’ve already talked to (Scotland Tennis Center) about starting a youth program for middle schoolers that way we can send middle schoolers to high school that know what tennis is,” Patterson said. “For example, kids have been playing football for 8-9 years when they start high school, but when it comes to tennis or golf, it’s their first year playing. I want them to be able to come through a system.”

Given the number of seniors on the team last year, there aren’t many returning players and Patterson said most of the players he’s been practicing with so far have been newcomers.

The three returning players are juniors Laura Wlodarczak and Valeria Carranza, as well as senior Morgan Stewart.

Patterson said he’s hoping to have an open house at the school to generate interest for more players to join the team.

In practice, he added that they’ve been mostly working on fundamentals, such as ground strokes and serving, since most of the newcomers are relatively new to the sport.

“Some players have been playing for a year, two years, but some have just picked up a racket,” Patterson said. “It’s like with teaching, not everyone is on the same level, so instead of teaching everybody the same thing, you break it down individually. Some are learning the craft, while some are perfecting the craft.

“They’re picking it up pretty fast too,” Patterson added. “It’s been fun.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.