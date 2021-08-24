Scotland boys soccer loses at Seventy-First 4-1

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team lost 4-1 on the road to Seventy-First Monday night.

Despite getting on the board first with a goal in the first 10 minutes, the Scots were unable to build on that momentum.

“After that we were outrun by Seventy-First, who played very competitively,” said head coach David Wright. “Communication was lacking throughout the entire game. There was no pressure or motivation to really get the ball on both ends.”

Wright said the Scots were without centerback Sammar Goraya, who missed the game with an injury.

Junior Scotty Boone scored Scotland’s lone goal, which was assisted by senior Reid Callahan.

Wright said the Scots experimented with a new 4-1-4-1 formation with Boone as the lone striker up top.

“With more practice with this new formation, we may be able to execute better in our next game,” Wright said.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.