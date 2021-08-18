Defense a strength for young Scots

Senior linebacker Ladarius McNeill (23) rushes the passer during a Scotland preseason football practice on Aug. 10. Scots’ linemen work on drills during a Scotland preseason football practice on Aug. 10. Sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle (3) makes a pass during passing drills during a Scotland preseason football practice on Aug. 10. A defender tackles a receiver after catching a pass during a Scotland preseason football practice on Aug. 10. Senior running back RJ Nicholson (7) works on drills during a Scotland preseason football practice on Aug. 10. Scotland Varsity Football Schedule Aug. 20 at Northern Durham Aug. 27 vs. Hoggard Sept. 3 at Marlboro County Sept. 10 vs. Jack Britt Sept. 17 at Hoke County Sept. 24 at Southern Lee Oct. 1 vs. Union Pines Oct. 15 vs. Pinecrest Oct. 22 at Lee County Oct. 29 vs. Richmond

LAURINBURG — Last year, the Scotland High School varsity football team was forced to deal with a myriad of issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, and the uncertainty that ensued, to the delay and adjustments made to football season in the summer and fall that finally culminated with the in-season quarantine pauses that ravaged the team’s regular season in the spring — this year, Scotland hopes to put all that behind them.

“Last year we were just glad we got a chance to play some games — it was such a weird year and we had so few players,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “But there is a little bit of (motivation) to be able to come back this year and kind of reclaim our status in the league. It’s been nice to have a true offseason where we’ve been able to lift weights, work out. I like the direction that we’re headed and we’ve got a lot of youth in our program right now.”

One of the biggest changes this season is the new Sandhills Athletic Conference, along with the Scots’ reclassification to 3A.

Scotland finished 4-2 overall last year as conference runners up with Jack Britt, but the Bucs, Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Seventy-First are all in a difference conference this year. To replace them, the new-look SAC adds newcomers Lee County, Southern Lee and Union Pines.

“I think Lee County really brings something to our league and the split-conference thing is kind of a neat dynamic,” Bailey said. “Union Pines has been improved over the last couple years, so I think it’s a tough league. With us and Lee County in 3A and you still have Richmond, Hoke and Pinecrest battling in 4A, I think it’ll make for an interesting year.”

Despite the offense’s success the first half of last season, Bailey said the defense was the strength of last year’s team. With as many as seven returning starters, including six seniors, the defense figures to be the team’s strong point yet again.

Bailey said assistant coach Will Clark will take over the defense this season after he served as the team’s offensive coordinator in the spring.

“We’ve worked a lot this offseason and gotten better,” said senior linebacker Nick Henderson. “It’s a short offseason, but defense is key for Scotland County, so if we play well, we’ll win games.”

Senior Ladarius McNeill said the Scots will be be changing up the defense a little bit compared to last year and plan to run a 3-4 set this season.

“I feel like it’s better for the skillset we have,” Henderson said.

McNeill be at the heart of the defense at middle linebacker, where he’ll have the chance to play up near the line of scrimmage or drop into pass coverage. McNeill was the team’s leading tackler a season ago, finishing the year with 41 total tackles and 3.0 tackles-for-loss, in addition to an interception and two forced fumbles.

Henderson will slot in at outside linebacker, while fellow senior Messiah Revels also returns at linebacker. The pair combined for 46 total tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss last season. Bailey said they also hope to get senior Jhiquez Dockery back at some point this season after he missed all last year with an ACL tear.

“We have a lot of dynamic linebacker-hybrid types — those guys are playmakers,” Bailey said. “I do see us being a pressure team. I think we’ll continue to try to send some heat.”

Up front, senior Hunter Callahan will lead the point-of-attack for the Scots at defensive end after finishing last year with 29 total tackles.

“I expect the defense to be stout, especially in the front-seven,” Bailey said. “Early on, because we have a lot of youth on offense, we’re going to need to rely on them to play great defense and I fully expect them to.”

In the secondary, juniors Jahari Brown and Patrick Primus will be responsible for defending against opponents’ passing attacks. Primus is making the move to defense, but will continue to play running back as well after playing on offense in the past, while Brown was third on the team in total tackles with 33 last season.

“(Primus) gives us a ball-hawk — he’s got good hands and good ball skills,” Bailey said. “Hopefully we can maybe get some turnovers because we’re putting him back there.”

The Scots were able to rely on two seniors to lead the offense at quarterback last season, but now sophomore Carter Revelle gets his chance to take over the starting job.

Revelle spent his summer on the camp circuit at Appalachian State, UNC, Duke, Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson, getting the chance to work out and drill with other top prospective underclassmen players from across the state.

“He is a consummate football junkie,” Bailey said. “He’s one of those guys that plays much older than he is. He’s only a sophomore, but he’s been around football his entire life since his dad played college football. He lives and breathes football. He may make some mistakes, but boy, he’s talented. Carter will make less mistakes than most sophomores because he is such a high football-IQ guy.”

After sharing the backfield last year with now-graduated Darrius Dockery, senior running back RJ Nicholson looks to get the bulk of the carries this year. Nicholson led the team in rushing with 35 carries for 218 yards last season.

“I feel like I can produce (again),” Nicholson said. “Last year, I couldn’t really produce because I was dealing with some injuries, but I feel confident this year.”

However, Scotland will still have other options in the backfield, including Primus and senior Jatavious McKayhan, who returns to the team after being one of the “casualties of COVID” last year.

“(Jatavious) is a big bruiser — he’s probably 6-foot-1, 210-215 pounds,” Bailey said. “He and RJ are sort of the pounders, while Patrick is that dynamic guy. But all three will be primary ballhandlers for us on offense.”

Perhaps the biggest question mark on offense comes on the outside. The team’s three leading receivers from last season have graduated. Junior Izeem Graham is the most experienced returning wide out after catching five passes for 88 yards last season.

Bailey said juniors Cadyn Graves and Demarion Davis will also play at receiver, adding that despite the inexperience, the perimeter outside players are their most dynamic playmakers on offense. Because of that, he expects that they will probably throw the ball more than they normally have in years past.

“With me calling the plays, we’re going to run the football,” Bailey said. “We’re going to find ways to run the football, but we will be very RPO-oriented. I do believe if we’re establishing the run, the passing game will take care of itself.

“Last year we did not run the ball as well as we should have — we were unable to run the ball in our biggest game against our biggest opponent,” Bailey continued. “That’s not good. We’re going to make sure that’s not an issue. I want to throw it because I want to, not because I have to. Last year we got to where we had to throw the ball and that’s not good.”

Overall, the offense is young with some inexperience, but Bailey isn’t worried.

“That’s a good problem to have — I’d rather be young and talented than senior-laden and untalented,” he said. “We’ll start like one senior, maybe two at the most. We have some really good pieces, but there’s going to be some growing pains.”

