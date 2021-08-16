Scots focused on growth for the future

The Scotland varsity boys soccer team practices in the rain on August 6. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland varsity boys soccer team practices in the rain on August 6. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland Varsity Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 16 vs. Seventy-First Aug. 19 vs. Westover Aug. 23 at Seventy-First Aug. 26 at Westover Sept. 1 at Hoke County Sept. 8 at Southern Lee Sept. 13 vs. Union Pines Sept. 20 vs. Pinecrest Sept. 22 at Lee County Sept. 27 vs. Richmond Sept. 29 vs. Hoke County Oct. 4 vs. Southern Lee Oct. 6 at Union Pines Oct. 13 at Pinecrest Oct. 18 vs. Lee County Oct. 20 at Richmond

LAURINBURG — Heading into his first season as head coach of the Scotland High School varsity boys’ soccer team, David Wright is thinking long term.

Wright, who previously served as assistant coach and coached the junior varsity team, was promoted to head coach this summer following the departure of former head coach Blake Dickerson.

The Scots’ recent struggles are well-documented, as the program hasn’t had a winning record in more than a decade. But Wright says turning that around starts with working towards and building steady, incremental growth.

“It’s not just about winning,” Wright said. “I have some long-term goals — I need to see growth. If we lose a game, and we play better in the next game, at least that’s worth it. We’re trying to build the soccer program because we have been losing for quite some time now. But right now we just want to start fresh and build it up.”

Last season during the COVID-shortened year, the Scots finished with a 3-10-1 record, good enough for sixth in the conference.

Eight seniors that formed the core of last year’s squad have graduated, but the Scots have some returning players who all contributed last season, including seniors Reid Callahan, Sammar Goraya, Isaiah Jackson and Gavin Stanley, as well as juniors Hiroto Inamura and Scotty Boone.

Reid and Jackson played in midfield, Goraya and Stanley played in defense, while Inamura and Boone were forwards.

Jackson and Boone are the Scots’ leading returning goal scorers after they each put three balls in the back of the net last season.

“Last year, Scotty was one of our strikers — he’s promising,” Wright said. “We expect great things from him.”

Wright said he’s expecting to have nine total players returning for the varsity team and 12 for the JV team.

“We have a few newcomers and I’m still comtemplating whether to put them on the varsity or the JV because we’re trying to have a JV team (if we can),” Wright said.

Perhaps the most significant change this upcoming season is the new conference, as well as the new opponents that come with that. Four schools that comprised the Sandhills Athletic Conference the last four years are gone and they’ve been replaced with three new schools to make up the new seven-member SAC.

“With the change, it’s going to be very competitive for us,” Wright said. “We have to prepare ourselves mentally and physically and just get ready to compete.”

Despite the program’s past struggles, Wright said he’s hoping the players can any losses that may or may not happen and continue to learn from them and get better.

“I want them to understand that it’s not all about winning,” Wright said. “That’s our ultimate aim anyway is to win, but just in case we lose, we’re going to try and see if we can learn from our losses in every game.”

