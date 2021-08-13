Zamir White chasing national title at Georgia

Former Scotland running back Zamir White (34) carries the ball through defenders during a 2017 game. Laurinburg Exchange File Photo Georgia running back Zamir White (3) scores against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. Curtis Compton | AP File Photo

Zamir White wants to win a national championship.

The former Scotland High School football star briefly flirted with the possibility of leaving the University of Georgia early in the winter and declaring for the NFL Draft. But utlimately, the lure of a chance to play for a spot in the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship proved to be too strong.

“Let’s run it back!! #UnfinishedBusiness” White tweeted in January.

“After talking to my family, my coaches and my teammates, I just wanted to finish what I started here,” White told the Laurinburg Exchange in July.

Most preseason projections currently have the Bulldogs somewhere in the top-5 of the national rankings. In the SEC preseason media poll, Alabama was favored to win the conference overall, but Georgia was favored to win the SEC East division over rival Florida.

White also earned preseason second-team All-SEC honors after a breakout season in 2020. After rushing for 408 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries in 2019, the redshirt junior tailback tallied 779 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries in 10 games as the Bulldogs went 8-2 last season.

White said he feels he’s grown in a variety of ways as a player since he arrived at Georgia in 2018.

“I feel like I’ve grown in all phases as a person, just mentally growing up through the years,” White said. “As a player, I’ve just learned more about the game and just me going out there and giving it my all.”

As they have in years past, the Bulldogs figure to have one of the deeper and more-talented backfields in the country. Led by White, Georgia returns sophomores Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, along with senior James Cook and junior Kenny McIntosh.

Led by White as the starter, each member of that unit are capable of doing different things and bringing different things to Georgia’s offense.

“I personally think it saves all of us,” White said. “Me or Cook may go off, but then Kenny or Kendall can go in so we can rest. That way, we’re all fresh backs, so when we do get in, we’re all fresh and can do what we can do.”

In the past couple years, White has been one of the younger players in Georgia’s backfield. Now, he’ll be one of the older ones along with Cook. He said he’s ready to adopt the leadership role that comes with that.

“I don’t think it’s any different because when I was younger, I was always a leader,” White said. “It’s all about doing the right stuff and just grinding really hard — showing my teammates and coaches that I’m capable of being that leader.”

