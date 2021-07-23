St. Andrews tabs Harris as new football head coach

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, announced Thursday, July 22, the promotion of Steven Harris to head football coach after former head coach David Harper announced he was stepping down from his position. Harris now becomes the second head coach in St. Andrews football history.

“First, I want to thank God for the many blessings in my life, and this being one,” said Harris. “I am very grateful for this opportunity to continue to make history at St. Andrews and in the Laurinburg community.”

“We have a great group of young men and coaches in this program and I’m extremely excited to get to work,” Harris continued.

Harris has spent the past five seasons as an associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the Knights, helping lead them to one of the most successful offensive seasons in 2020.

“The program is in good hands with Coach Harris,” Harper said. “Over the last four years, he has done an outstanding job with the offense. He is more than ready to be the next head coach at St. Andrews.”

Under the leadership of Harris, the 2020 St. Andrews offense ranked among the top nationally in several categories, including a third-ranked offense in 1st downs per game (25.0), a fifth-ranked offense in rushing yards per game (254.3), and ranked 11th in scoring offense per game (36). As a team, the Knights offense rushed for an average of 454.8 total yards. Harris has also coached nine Mid-South All-Conference recipients during his time with the Knights.

“We are excited to have Coach Harris on board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the program,” said Director of Athletics Elizabeth Burris. “Having been here at the start of this journey we know he will continue to keep momentum and provide a great atmosphere and experience for these young men.”

Harris, a native of Nottoway, Virginia, made his coaching debut at Ferrum College (Va.) in 2012 where he completed his coaching internship and was a student assistant. His responsibilities included working with the running backs, monitoring student academic progress, recruiting, scheduling practices, and editing film.

In the fall of 2012, Harris accepted a head wide receiver coaching position with Muskingum University, where he coached until spring of 2014. Following his time at Muskingum, Harris coached at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) where he served the roles as an admissions counselor, kick-off return coordinator, and coach of the running backs and slot receivers.

While at RPI the team rushed for 2,588 yards and 16 touchdowns on 559 carries. The running backs averaged 235.5 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. Harris coached three All-Liberty League running backs during his time at RPI before joining the St. Andrews coaching staff in 2016.

Looking to make an immediate impact on the upcoming season, Harris has announced a few changes to his coaching staff. Tim Reynolds has been promoted to associate head coach and offensive coordinator. Cameron Clark will now serve the role of Director of Football Operations while continuing to coach the offensive line.

Harris and the Knights will begin the 2021 season campaign on the road on Sept. 4 at Presbyterian College. Kickoff in Clinton, S.C. is set for 4:00 pm.