There’ll be no Love for USA Basketball

LAS VEGAS — Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.

Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed the Cleveland Cavalier forward’s withdrawal Friday. It was first reported by ESPN.

Love’s withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced the Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.

The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols.

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.

The Americans also canceled their exhibition against Australia scheduled for Friday night because of health and safety concerns.

USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women’s game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.