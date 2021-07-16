Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey that featured innovations in marketing, rules and playing style, died Thursday. He was 94.

Murphy died of congestive heart failure at an assisted living facility in the Orange County city of Placentia, California, according to his son, Dennis Jr.

The elder Murphy co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.

***

Judge orders Richard Sherman released without bail

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released from jail without bail Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home.

King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Prosecutors did not ask the judge for a finding on a felony residential burglary allegation for which he was initially booked. They have not yet filed charges.

Masaniai declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested. The judge called Sherman, who did not attend the hearing, a “pillar of the community” and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest.

***

Italian club Spezia hit with 2-year transfer ban by FIFA

ZURICH (AP) — American-owned Italian club Spezia was hit with a two-year transfer ban by FIFA on Friday for breaking transfer rules when it recruited young players from Africa.

FIFA said the case involved the Serie A club “bringing several Nigerian minors into Italy using a scheme aimed at circumventing (transfer of minor rules) as well as national immigration law.”

The ban in registering new players runs through the 2022-23 season, and the club must also pay a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs ($544,000), FIFA said.

***

Some NFL teams remain under a 50% vaccination rate

Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.

Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because the league hasn’t released the numbers.

Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%.