Charity tournament raises $493 for “Shop with a Sheriff”

Dakota Huttenstine throws a pitch during one of the Wiffle Ball tournament games. Contributed Photo

Stevin Huttenstine’s family’s charity Wiffle Ball tournament Saturday raised $493 for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s “Shop with a Sheriff” youth outreach efforts.

“The day turned out great,” Huttenstine said. “We all had a great time and had a bunch of laughs on top of it.”

Huttenstine said his Wiffle Ball team, VIP Detailing, won the tournament, while the co-MVPs were Chayton Quick and Caleb Huttenstine. In the championship game, VIP Detailing defeated Dreamwork Outdoors 14-13 in extra innings. Also, Dakota Huttenstine won the home run derby.

Prize drawings were held throughout the day, with the grand prize being a three-day family trip to a rental cabin at Norwood Family Campground on Lake Tillery, which was won by Paul Jernigan.

Scotland County Sheriff and Ralph Kersey and Lt. Darryl Ford were on hand to accept the donation for “Shop with a Sheriff.”

Huttenstine said businesses Ned’s Jewelry, Tara’s Hair Salon, Mamie’s, Revels BBQ of Bennettsville, Whistle Stop Creations, Hamlet Bread Store, Casey’s Porta Johns, Harley’s Tuxedo, Advance Auto Parts, Dreamwork Outdoors and VIP Details and Decals all provided donations of food, supplies and/or prizes for the tournament.

He added that Wendy Benton, Carolyn Hewitt, Denny Patterson, Terry and Lisa Huttenstine and Wayne Quick also provided monetary donations for “Shop with a Sherrif.”

“I want to thank all the donators for helping with this event,” Huttenstine said, “and to all the volunteers that helped with the event, my sons, Caleb and Dakota, and myself, thank you all so much for your time, effort and sweat.”

