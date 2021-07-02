Scotland hands out 2020-2021 sports awards

LAURINBURG — On Tuesday, Scotland High School held its sports awards banquet. The following is a list of the awards given and the names of the recipients.
Football
MVP Offense: Trey Chavis
MVP Defense: Devin Chavis
MVP Specialist: Christian Cole
OL Award: Ethan Best
WR Award: Mandrell Johnson
Offensive Back Award: Tyler Barfield
DL Award: Hunter Callahan
LB Award: Zy’Mere Reddick
OLB/Safety Award: Ladarius McNeill
DB Award: Jumarius “J.J” McLean
Most Improved: Zayvion Carmichael
Most Dedicated: Jahari Brown
Coaches Award: Darius Dockery
Boys Basketball
Coaches Award: Grayson Smith
MVP: Mandrell Johnson
Most Improved: Lamonte Cousar
Defensive Player of the Year: Mandrell Johnson
Softball
Most Improved: Morgan Singletary and Raven Taylor
Offensive MVP: Kadence Sheppard
Defensive MVP: Taylor Waitley
Coaches Award: Sydnee Dial
Baseball
Team Before Self Award: Myles Byrd
Defensive MVP: Lane Roberson
Offensive MVP: Parker Byrd
Team MVP: Jackson Sellers
Curtis Britt Award: Eric Romaine
Boys Soccer
Most Improved: Scotty Boone
Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Wood
Coaches Award: Nick Eury
MVP: Jordan Stone
Girls Soccer
Most Improved: Campbell Gross
Defensive Player of the Year: Ava Reeder
Coaches Award: Laura Wlodarczak
MVP: Emma Herr
Track
Most Dedicated: Cooper Sutherland
Most Improved: Gabe Jones
MVP Field Events: Jumarius “J.J.” McLean
MVP Running Events: Jumarius “J.J.” McLean
Coaches Award: Jahari Brown
Golf (Boys and Girls)
MVP: Drew Hamilton and Kate Carter
Most Improved: Jarrod Pittman and Faith McCormick
Coaches Award: Aaron Seate and Sara Beth Sellers
Cross Country (Boys and Girls)
Boys Runner of the Year: Jackson Sellers
Girls Runner of the Year: Carson Buie
Boys Most Improved: Drew Hamilton
Girls Most Improved: Bethany Matthews
Coaches Award: Cooper Sutherland
Wrestling
Coaches Award: Kaley Kitts and Marcel Martin
Most Improved: Jason Blankenship
Senior Award: Nathaniel Harrington
MVP: Michael Locklear
Bowling (Boys and Girls)
MVP: Carleigh Carter and Ethan Lowery
Most Improved: Cooper Sutherland and Jenna Hammonds
Coaches Award: Jennings Dean and Kamdyn Morgan
Cheerleading
Coaches Award: Madison Johnson, Destiny Caulder, Adrianna Chavis, Kaitlin Woodall
