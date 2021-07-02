Scotland hands out 2020-2021 sports awards

LAURINBURG — On Tuesday, Scotland High School held its sports awards banquet. The following is a list of the awards given and the names of the recipients.

Football

MVP Offense: Trey Chavis

MVP Defense: Devin Chavis

MVP Specialist: Christian Cole

OL Award: Ethan Best

WR Award: Mandrell Johnson

Offensive Back Award: Tyler Barfield

DL Award: Hunter Callahan

LB Award: Zy’Mere Reddick

OLB/Safety Award: Ladarius McNeill

DB Award: Jumarius “J.J” McLean

Most Improved: Zayvion Carmichael

Most Dedicated: Jahari Brown

Coaches Award: Darius Dockery

Boys Basketball

Coaches Award: Grayson Smith

MVP: Mandrell Johnson

Most Improved: Lamonte Cousar

Defensive Player of the Year: Mandrell Johnson

Softball

Most Improved: Morgan Singletary and Raven Taylor

Offensive MVP: Kadence Sheppard

Defensive MVP: Taylor Waitley

Coaches Award: Sydnee Dial

Baseball

Team Before Self Award: Myles Byrd

Defensive MVP: Lane Roberson

Offensive MVP: Parker Byrd

Team MVP: Jackson Sellers

Curtis Britt Award: Eric Romaine

Boys Soccer

Most Improved: Scotty Boone

Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Wood

Coaches Award: Nick Eury

MVP: Jordan Stone

Girls Soccer

Most Improved: Campbell Gross

Defensive Player of the Year: Ava Reeder

Coaches Award: Laura Wlodarczak

MVP: Emma Herr

Track

Most Dedicated: Cooper Sutherland

Most Improved: Gabe Jones

MVP Field Events: Jumarius “J.J.” McLean

MVP Running Events: Jumarius “J.J.” McLean

Coaches Award: Jahari Brown

Golf (Boys and Girls)

MVP: Drew Hamilton and Kate Carter

Most Improved: Jarrod Pittman and Faith McCormick

Coaches Award: Aaron Seate and Sara Beth Sellers

Cross Country (Boys and Girls)

Boys Runner of the Year: Jackson Sellers

Girls Runner of the Year: Carson Buie

Boys Most Improved: Drew Hamilton

Girls Most Improved: Bethany Matthews

Coaches Award: Cooper Sutherland

Wrestling

Coaches Award: Kaley Kitts and Marcel Martin

Most Improved: Jason Blankenship

Senior Award: Nathaniel Harrington

MVP: Michael Locklear

Bowling (Boys and Girls)

MVP: Carleigh Carter and Ethan Lowery

Most Improved: Cooper Sutherland and Jenna Hammonds

Coaches Award: Jennings Dean and Kamdyn Morgan

Cheerleading

Coaches Award: Madison Johnson, Destiny Caulder, Adrianna Chavis, Kaitlin Woodall

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.