Post 50 softball goes 1-3 against Cumberland, Hoke

Scotland Post 50 gathers to talk things over in between innings during a game against Robeson Post 5 earlier this season.

Headed into the July 4th holiday weekend, the Scotland American Legion Post 50 softball team went 1-3 this week in a pair of doubleheaders against Cumberland Post 32 and Hoke Post 20.

Scotland lost to Cumberland 5-0 and 6-1 on Tuesday, then split with Hoke on Wednesday, losing 5-2, then winning 10-3.

In the first game against Post 32, Madison Willoughby, Riley Phillips and Summer Locklear combined for each of Post 50’s three total hits.

Cumberland’s five runs came off 14 hits, scoring two runs in the second and fourth innings to go with a single run in the third inning.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Addison Johnson and Madison Dixon led Post 50 at the top of the lineup. The pair each recorded two of the team’s four total hits, with each going 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double. Sydnee Dial had scored the team’s lone run with an RBI in the first inning.

Scotland’s comeback effort in the fifth inning came up short. The team was able to load the bases with one out after two walks and a double, but fly outs in back-to-back at-bats ended the game.

In the first game against Hoke, a 5-2 loss, Scotland’s two runs came from two hits. The first came from Johnson on a lead-off single in the first inning, which she then scored a run after stolen bases and a passed ball. The second hit came from Phillips in the fourth inning.

Post 50’s final run came on an RBI from Avery Stutts in the fifth inning.

A hot start carried Scotland in the team’s second game against Hoke. Post 50 scored three runs off two hits in the first inning and finished with 12 hits in the 10-3 win.

Six different players each tallied two hits, including Johnson, Dixon, Stutts, Locklear, Summer Newton and Carleigh McKeithan. Stutts, Locklear and McKeithan each had a double.

Stutts finished with three RBIs, while Lockear and McKeithan each added two, and Newton and Dixon both had one.

In the circle, Newton threw all five innings, picking up the win, while giving up three runs off seven hits.

Post 50 is now 5-8 overall now on the season.

