Scotland competes at regional track meet

Angelle Norton during one of the heats for the high jump at the 4A Mideast Regionals Friday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Jumarius “J.J.” McLean runs in the second heat of the 100-meter dash during the 4A Mideast Regionals Friday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

PEMBROKE — Qualifiers from the Scotland High School track team competed in the 4A Mideast Regional championship meet Friday afternoon.

Only the top-four finishers in each event qualfiy for the 4A state championship meet next week.

For the Scots, senior Jumarius “J.J.” McLean picked up where he left off at the conference meet last week, where he was named “Boys Field Athlete of the Year.”

He took fifth in the 100-meter dash finals, with a time of 11.08, just outside of the top-four finish needed to qualify for the state meet. McLean took second in the triple jump finals with a distance of 44 feet, qualifying for states in the event. He also placed second in the long jump to qualify for states, with a distance of 21 feet, 8.75 inches.

Despite winning their heat, the 4×100-meter relay team took fourth in the finals, qualifying for states. The team consisted of sophomore Gabe Jones, junior Jahari Brown, senior Darius Dockery and McLean, who collectively finished with a time of 43.11.

In the shot put finals, sophomore Amare Chance took eighth with a distance of 41 feet, 4 inches. Then, Chance came in ninth in the discus finals with a distance of 118 feet, 2 inches.

For the Lady Scots, senior Sanya Lacue won the long jump, qualifing for states, with a distance of 18 feet, 4 inches.

Freshman Rebecca Kaba came in eighth in the shot put with a distance of 30 feet, 9 inches. In the high jump, junior Angelle Norton finished tied for ninth with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches.

In the running events, junior Bethany Matthews took 10th in the 1600-meter finals, with a time of 6:19.83

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.