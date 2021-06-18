Back-to-back wins return Post 50 to .500

Madison Dixon (99) puts the ball in play against Robeson Post 5 earlier this week. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

The Scotland American Legion Post 50 softball team won back-to-back games Thursday night to return to .500 on the season.

Post 50 beat Hoke Post 20 8-5 in the first game and 10-2 in the second game.

In the first game, Scotland (4-4) jumped out to an early 6-2 lead after the first two innings. It would withstand Hoke’s three-run rally attempt in the bottom of the fourth inning, before adding two more runs of its own in the top of the fifth to secure the win.

Madison Dixon and Summer Locklear combined to finish with more than half the team’s nine hits. Dixon was 3-for-4 with and RBI, while Locklear had two hits and two RBIs, including a triple.

Laela Oxendine and Tiara McMillan each added two RBIs of their own, as well.

Summer Newton pitched all five innings, giving up five runs and one earned run off seven hits, while striking out two.

In the second game, another fast start allowed Post 50 to build a 4-0 lead after the first inning. Then, the team scored five more runs in the final inning to seal the deal.

Olivia Hyatt started things off with a double in the first inning — she would go on to finish 2-for-3 with an RBI. But, Addison Johnson would lead Post 50 in the second game with four RBIs off two hits. Natalie Smith also had two hits and Raven Taylor totalled two RBIs.

Sydnee Dial threw four innings, giving up two runs, including one earned run, off three hits, while striking out four batters.

