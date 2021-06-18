LAURINBURG — Athletic Director Elizabeth Burris presents an SAU jersey to Mr. Meservy during a luncheon hosted on campus on June 16th, according to Stanton Cadow, Vice-President of Institutional Advancement.

“St. Andrews and Chick-Fil-A will be negotiating several mutually beneficial arrangements that will eventually provide financial support to university athletic teams, its student-athletes, and the first annual Christmas 5K Run, 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk, now in the planning stages. Partnerships like these represent Chick-Fil-A’s commitment to community involvement that greater Laurinburg and the university highly value,” said Cadow.

Meservy was enthusiastic and optimistic about the prospects for the Chick-Fil-A brand’s involvement with St. Andrews, offering several ideas for collaboration.

