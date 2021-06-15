Post 50 getting younger players playing experience, despite up-and-down start

Post 50’s Kadence Sheppard catches a fly out Monday night against Robeson Post 5. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s American Legion Post 50 softball team has had an up-and-down start to its season.

With a 2-4 start to its inaugural season, Post 50 beat Hoke Post 20 twice and fell to Robeson Post 5 four times, including back-to-back losses in Monday night’s doubleheader.

“We want to win, but we want these girls to grow too,” said coach Adam Romaine.

In order to balance the team’s roster and prevent overuse issues, since the players are playing two doubleheaders per week and travel softball on the weekends, Post 50 is playing its younger pitchers with the older, more experienced lineup and its older, more experienced pitchers with the younger lineup.

For example, Summer Newton started the first game with the older lineup, while Emily Sampson started the second game with the younger lineup.

“With these younger pitchers, we want to give them as much time and experience on the bump going against older girls, especially the three rising freshmen,” Romaine said. “That was our mindset going in — we were going to put out better defense behind the younger girls, knowing that (the other team) is going to pitch their best girl to start off with. It’s a chess game, but we just didn’t make the right moves at the right time.”

In the first game, Robeson Post 5 built up a 5-1 lead in the third inning, but Scotland was able to score four runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game. However, Post 5 added five runs of its own in the top of the fourth. Post 50 could only muster two additional runs in the bottom of the fifth as its comeback effort came up short 11-7.

Kadence Sheppard was 2-for-3, while Natalie Smith had an RBI in the second inning and Madison Willoughby had a two-RBI double in Scotland’s four-run third inning. Sydnee Dial also had a double in the fifth inning and Carleigh McKeithan had a base hit in the fifth.

In a 12-0 loss in the second game, Riley Phillips was Post 50’s leading hitter, going 1-for-1 with a walk. However, the team struck out seven times. Coach Neil Smith said that they need to “cut back” on the strikeouts at bat.

Post 50 will now travel to face Hoke Post 20 on Thursday.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.