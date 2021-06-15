Scots’ Locklear qualifies for state wrestling tourney

Scotland High School junior wrestler Michael Locklear earned a trip to the 4A state wrestling championships with a fourth-place finish at the 4A Midwest regional Tuesday in the 220-pound weight class.

As a team, the Scots came in 14th at the 20-team regional, finishing on 18.0 points, with 10.0 of them coming from Locklear. Northwest Guilford was the regional champion with 156.0 points.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Locklear won by pin against Page’s Selwyn Davis in the quarterfinal. He then fell to Pinecrest’s Will Brock by sudden victory in the semifinal and West Forsyth’s Mack David by pin in the third-place match.

Scotland’s other wins came in the lighter weight classes. Dalton Locklear pinned Page’s Ciyonn Robinson in the first round of the 113-pound weight class and Marcel Martin won by pin against Rocky River’s Jessai Tyler in the first round of the 132-pound weight class.

Dalton Locklear then lost by technical fall to Northwest Guilford’s Eli Pendergrass in the quarterfinal, while Martin was pinned by Porter Ridge’s Christian Hasty in his quarterfinal match.

In the 145-pound weight class, senior Jason Blackenship lost to West Forsyth’s Landon Hairston by decision in the first round. Then, junior Zion John fell by pin to Glenn’s Omari Lee in the first round of the 195-pound weight class, while senior Nathaniel Harrington lost by decision to Ronald Reagan’s Jemel Craig-Blakely in the quarterfinal of the 285-pound weight class after earning a bye in the first round.

Scotland’s sophomore Ayden Sheppard, junior Darion Harris and sophomore Reese Williams also qualified for regionals in the 160, 170 and 182-pound weight classes, respectively.

Michael Locklear will head to the 4A state championship tournament on Jun2 26 at Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC.

