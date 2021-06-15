Laurinburg-native McEachin named head coach at West Cabarrus

Charles McEachin, Jr. Contributed Photo

CONCORD — West Cabarrus High School has named Laurinburg-native and Scotland High School-alum Charles McEachin, Jr. as the school’s head football coach. McEachin had previously served as the school’s linebackers coach during its inaugural season in 2020-21.

“I am honored and extremely thankful Mr. Smith (WCHS Principal Todd), Coach (and athletic director Phil) Furr and the administrative staff put their undoubting trust in me to lead the Wolverines football team,” said McEachin. “I look forward to continue to work with the students and staff as well as building relationships throughout the community. I would like to thank Chip Williams, Pat Williams, Bobby Collins, Rod Robinson, Bill Gielier and Jeff Jarius for mentoring me throughout my coaching career. I also want to thank Vernon Hunter and Nick Mata for opening the doors for me to prove my talents as a defensive coordinator.”

McEachin graduated from Scotland High School as a two-year letterman in football and an all-conference linebacker. He went on to play college football at Elizabeth City State University, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management. At ECSU, McEachin earned the Highest Athlete GPA Award (2008) and CIAA football player of the week (2004). He later graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a Master’s degree in Sports Management.

McEachin began his coaching career at Scotland High School, where he was the JV football defensive coordinator and assistant linebackers coach (2009-2011). During the 2011 season, the Fighting Scots JV team went undefeated and were conference champions. He also coached linebackers at West Charlotte High School (2012-2014), Lancaster High School (2016-2018), and West Cabarrus High School (2020-2021). McEachin was the defensive coordinator at West Mecklenburg High School (during the 2019-20 season.

“We’re excited about our future with Coach McEachin,” Furr said. “Coach Mac brings a great deal of football experience to the head coaching position and has played for and served as an assistant under some great coaches. He’s been an energetic leader in the classroom and halls at West Cabarrus, and we fully anticipate him leading our football team into the Greater Metro 4A Conference with that same energy and excitement. We can’t wait to get our season started in August with Coach Mac.”

McEachin takes over a Wolverines program that finished 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference in a Covidshortened 2020 season with wins over Cox Mill, Central Cabarrus and Northwest Cabarrus.

West Cabarrus High School, which opened in August 2020, will welcome it’s first class of seniors next year with an anticipated enrollment of approximately 1,800. The school will play in the Greater Metro 4A Conference with Cox Mill, Lake Norman, Kannapolis Brown, Hickory Ridge, South Iredell and Mooresville. The Wolverines season opener is scheduled for August 20 on the road at Northwest Cabarrus.

