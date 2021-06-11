McLean leads Scots to fourth-place finish at SAC meet

Angelle Norton participates in the high jump at the conference meet Wednesday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland boys run in the 110-meter hurdles at the conference meet Wednesday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

PEMBROKE — On Wednesday at the Sandhills Athletic Conference track & field meet, senior Jumarius “J.J.” McLean added to his already decorated Scotland track career.

Thanks to his success in a wide variety of field events, he was named Boys’ Field Athlete of the Year for the conference.

“It’s a blessing to receive,” McLean said. “Not a lot of people go out there with the type of mentality that I have to just go out there and have fun. It’s really an honor. I’ve put in the hard work every day since I finished football (season).”

Despite his success on the football field for Scotland, earning all-conference and all-state honors as a defensive back, McLean hopes to continue his athletic career at the college level in track, but he says the dream would be able to find a school that will offer him for both track and football.

Since the end of football season and throughout track season, he’s continued to receive interest and offers from schools, but he’s still in the process of making his decision.

“With more schools now recruiting, I want to wait to see where my best opportunity will come from,” McLean said. “I feel like I can progress more in track since it’s more of a solo thing – you’re working on yourself.”

McLean first became involved in track as a seventh grader, doing running and jumping. Then, he really developed a love and passion for it once he got to high school.

“It’s fun because you have different competition at each meet,” McLean said. “Then when you qualify for regionals of states, you’re meeting and competing against people from other other counties and other schools that you haven’t seen before. So I really enjoy that. I have fun doing that.”

McLean and the rest of the boys’ team finished fourth overall with 63 points at the conference meet Wednesday. Pinecrest took first place with 232 points.

Darius Dockery was the Scots’ top finisher in the 100-meter dash finals, coming in sixth with a time of 11.13. McLean finished 15th with a time of 11.51.

McLean then placed fifth in the 200-meter final with a time of 23.05, while teammate Jahari Brown was 14th at 23.88. Brown then finished sixth in the 400-meter final with a time of 53.38.

The Scots then took third in the 4×100-meter and 4×200-meter relays.

In the distance races, Cooper Sutherland finished seventh in the 800-meter final and fifth in the 1600-meter final.

Josh Adams was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.29 and Ricky Driggers was ninth in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.71.

McLean won the long jump final with a distance of 21 feet, 10 inches and the triple jump final with a distance of 43 feet, seven inches.

Amare Chance came sixth in the shot put final with a distance of 39 feet, 4.5 inches and then fourth in the discus final with a distance of 108 feet, five inches.

The Lady Scots finished sixth overall with 57.50 points. Pinecrest also finished first for the girls.

Sanya Lacue was the Lady Scots’ top finisher in the 100-meter final with a time of 13.04, she then came seventh in the 200-meter dash at 27.72. Samayar Love and Shamari Armstrong were 19th and 20th, respectively, in the 200-meter dash, as well.

In the distance races, Bethany Matthews finished sixth in the 800-meter final and fifth in the 1600-meter final.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Heaven Whitehead-Graham came in fourth with a time of 18.34. The Lady Scots were fifth in the 4×100-meter relay and the 4×200-meter relay, then came in third in the 4×400-meter relay.

In the field events, Angelle Norton was fourth in the high jump finals, while Lacue won the long jump finals with a distance of 17 feet, 6 inches. In the shot put, Rebecca Kaba finished second with a distance of 32 feet, 6 inches. Kaba then placed fourth in the discus, with a throw distance of 77-feet, 8 inches.

McLean and the rest of the Scotland team that qualifies will now prepare to compete in the 4A Mideast regional track meet on Friday June 18 at UNC-Pembroke.

This will be McLean’s third year qualifying for regionals. It likely would have been four straight years had the COVID-19 pandemic not canceled his junior season.

“It’s a blessing being able to make it for the third year in a row,” McLean said. “Then, if I make it to states, it would be the third year in a row for that too.”

