Optimist youth baseball completes season

LAURINBURG — The Optimist youth baseball season has come and gone, and trophies and medallions have been awarded accordingly.

For 10u baseball, the first place team was Norris Auto Sales. Three teams tied for second place — McDuffs, Shirttales and Community Drug.

For 6u baseball, all teams and participants were given medals — Southeast Farm Equipment, Gryphon Group and Johnson Brothers Construction.

