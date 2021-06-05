Scotland sweeps Lumberton with 5-1 win

A steady dose of runs propelled the Scotland High School varsity baseball team to a 5-1 win at Lumberton Friday night, completing the series sweep.

The Fighting Scots scored a run in the first, second and fourth innings, before putting the game away with two more runs in the seventh inning. Each of Scotland’s first three runs were unearned.

Scotland finished with six total hits, led by two from senior Eric Romaine. Juniors Parker Byrd and Nick Cooke, along with senior Jackson Sellers and freshman Bryant Kimbrell also each added a hit. Kimbrell, Cooke, Romaine and junior Alex Hatcher each also tallied RBIs.

On the mound, Sellers pitched a complete game, throwing 97 pitches with about a 65% strike percentage. He gave up four hits and one earned run, while striking out nine Pirates.

With two games left in the regular season, the Scots currently sit at 9-3 overall and 8-2 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. As long as it earns at least a split in the two game series next week against rival Richmond, Scotland will clinch second place in the conference, along with the automatic state playoff bid that comes with it.

