Roundup: Scotland girls’ tennis, wrestling both fall

Senior Carleigh Carter hits a forehand during a doubles match against Lumberton on Tuesday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Posters and banners honor the Lady Scots’ seniors on Senior Day. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland wrestles against Lumberton earlier this season. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School girls’ tennis team fell to Lumberton 5-4 and 5-1 Tuesday evening on Senior Night.

After the match, the Lady Scots honored their five seniors — Carleigh Carter, Sophie Pinkston, D’Averia Johnson, Emma Lewis and Emma Herr.

In the first match, the two teams split the singles matches 3-3, which meant the doubles points would decide the match winner.

Kate and Carleigh Carter won their doubles match 8-1 at the No. 1 spot and Herr and Carson Buie lost 8-3 at the No. 3 doubles position. The match came down to Lewis and Johnson at the No. 2 position, but the duo narrowly fell 8-6.

In the second match, Carleigh Carter was the only Scotland player with a singles win at the No. 2 spot. The two teams didn’t play the doubles matches.

After starting the season 8-0, the Lady Scots have now lost six straight matches. With the regular season behind it, Scotland now waits to see whether any of its players will be selected for the regional tournament.

Scotland wrestling drops two at tri-match

The Scotland High School wrestling team suffered two defeats Tuesday at a tri-meet against South Brunswick and Dixon.

The Scots lost to Dixon 66-15 and to South Brunswick 66-12.

Against Dixon, three Scots picked up match wins. Scotland’s Isaiah Reyes defeated Cannon Flores 6-0 in the 220-pound weight class, then Nathaniel Harrington beat Garrett Jernigan 6-0 in the 285-pound class and Malachi Martin edged Shane Shisler 3-0 in the 132-pound class.

Scotland took defeats in the 195, 106, 113, 120, 126, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170 and 182-pound weight classes.

Against South Brunswick, Scotland only had two match wins. Harrington continued his winning ways by beating Will Holland 6-0 in the 285-pound weight class and Jason Blackenship won by forfeit in the 145-pound class.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.