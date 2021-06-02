Post 50 softball opens inaugural season with pair of losses

The Scotland American Legion Post 50 softball team kicked off its historic inaugural season Tuesday night with a doubleheader against Robeson Post 5, losing both games 9-7 and 10-0.

In the first game, Post 5 jumped out to a big early 8-2 lead in the first three innings. Despite scoring five runs over the final two innings, Post 50’s comeback attempt came up short.

Nateya Scott led Post 50, hitting two home runs and finishing with five RBIs. Sydnee Dial hit an RBI double and Morgan Singletary also added an RBI.

In the circle, Dial pitched the first three innings, giving up 12 hits and one earned run. Summer Newton finished out the game, giving up two hits and one earned run in two innings.

In the second game, Post 5 again jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the first two innings and six more over the final two innings.

Post 50 fielded a different lineup in the second game. Addison Johnson had the lone hit for Post 50. Newton and Emily Sampson each pitched an inning, while Avery Stutts pitched three innings.

Post 50 returns Thursday night with a doubleheader against Cumberland Post 32 starting at 6:30 p.m.

