Optimist Club youth baseball, softball results

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club’s youtrgh baseball and softball results from Tuesday are as follws:
6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
— Gryphon Group played Scottish Pines
Domino’s 8U Baseball
— Pizza Inn def. Harley’s Tuxedo 8-0
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Charlie Fowler; Harley’s- Easton Sewell
— McCarter Electric def. Head Banger Sports 8-6
Leading hitters: McCarter- Ian Quick; Head Banger- Matt Taylor
Smithfield 10U Baseball
— Shirt Tales def. Community Drug 7-5
Leading hitters: Shirt Tales- Daniel; Community Drug- Tyson
Lowe’s 12U Baseball
— Hasty Realty def. Dunbar Insurance 23-1
Leading hitters: Hasty Realty- Collin; Dunbar- Cam Tarlton
— Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Ned’s Pawn 16-6
Leading hitters: Nic’s- Jerrison Dixon; Ned’s- Josh Smith
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
— General McArthur’s def. First Bank 10-5
Leading hitters: Gen McArthur’s- Bowdrey Jacobs; First Bank- Madyson Butler
— General McArthur def. Canal Wood 13-1
Leading hitters: Gen McArthur’s- Brooklyn Norton; Canal Wood- Brooklyn Smit