Optimist Club youth baseball, softball results

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club’s youtrgh baseball and softball results from Tuesday are as follws:

6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

— Gryphon Group played Scottish Pines

Domino’s 8U Baseball

— Pizza Inn def. Harley’s Tuxedo 8-0

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Charlie Fowler; Harley’s- Easton Sewell

— McCarter Electric def. Head Banger Sports 8-6

Leading hitters: McCarter- Ian Quick; Head Banger- Matt Taylor

Smithfield 10U Baseball

— Shirt Tales def. Community Drug 7-5

Leading hitters: Shirt Tales- Daniel; Community Drug- Tyson

Lowe’s 12U Baseball

— Hasty Realty def. Dunbar Insurance 23-1

Leading hitters: Hasty Realty- Collin; Dunbar- Cam Tarlton

— Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Ned’s Pawn 16-6

Leading hitters: Nic’s- Jerrison Dixon; Ned’s- Josh Smith

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

— General McArthur’s def. First Bank 10-5

Leading hitters: Gen McArthur’s- Bowdrey Jacobs; First Bank- Madyson Butler

— General McArthur def. Canal Wood 13-1

Leading hitters: Gen McArthur’s- Brooklyn Norton; Canal Wood- Brooklyn Smit