Eighth annual MudBash sold out with thousands in attendance

Courtesy photo Several Outbackers tested their machine’s abilities by competing in the “Bounty Hole” event. Cash prizes were awarded to those with the fastest times Courtesy photos Several vendors like Dirty Stripper Chemicals were on hand with their products. There were also part vendors as well as those selling food. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange TikTok personalities Officer Eudy, Comedic Cody and Ty Garcia helped hype the crowd before each performance during the weekend-long event.

LAURINBURG — Outback ATV Park held its eighth annual MudBash over the weekend and thousands showed up to play in the mud and check out the entertainment.

Names such as Officer Eudy, Comedic Cody, Tainted Lyric and Ty Garcia were on the list of performers. All four gentlemen are TikTok personalities who have begun to have a large following.

Officer Eudy, whose real name is actually Kevin, has a following of 4.7 million on TikTok alone. He began his TikTok career as an influencer to show a different side to law enforcement.

“Although I am a TikTok influencer, I am also still a police officer,” said Eudy.

When asked why he does this, he said it is all about his family.

“I just want to give my kids a life where they know anything is possible and they can do whatever they dream of,” said Eudy.

“I was presented with an opportunity to host Mudbash,” Eudy added. “I want to meet new people and hopefully instill some love and laughter into their lives. This past year has been so hard on so many people. I am just making people forget, if only for a little bit about the struggles of this world.”

This was Eudy’s first event like MudBash and, according to him, it was a very different scene than he is used to.

“My usual event locations are event centers and clubs entertaining people,” said Eudy. “I want to travel the world promoting love and laughter. Helping as many people along the way as I can.”

During the day the group of entertainers could be found by the “Bounty Hole” as well as riding around meeting and chatting with their fans who were spread out riding ATVs on the 800-acre park.

Cash prizes were awarded to the fastest machines during the “Battle of The Sexes Bounty Hole” event. One of the quickest times through the hole was by an 8-year-old boy who was clocked at 8.9 seconds.

The headliner for the weekend was “Jelly Roll,” a southern hip hop and country rap singer out of Tennessee who is well known for his song “Save Me.”

Hundreds of people lined the stage to watch him perform and most of them were singing along.

Comments from Jelly Roll or his representatives were not available at the time of this story. Other singers — Lenny Cooper, Bryan Martin and Darrell Harwood — also performed and were not available for comment.

The event wrapped up on Sunday with most of the crowd leaving that morning. Some riders chose to stick around and take advantage of the not-so-crowded trails, and some even stayed through Monday.

Outback ATV Park is located on McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg. The park is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. For information on the prices as well as possible future events visit its Facebook page. Information can also be found on its website https://www.outbackmsc.com.

