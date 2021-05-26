Despite ‘grit,’ Scots edged 3-2 at Pinecrest

Junior Bryant Grubbs (11) puts the ball in play Tuesday against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland varsity baseball team overcame a less than ideal start, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as the Fighting Scots sustained their first conference loss of the season Tuesday 3-2 at Pinecrest.

The Patriots set the tone early, picking up four hits in the first inning and turning those into three runs with two RBIs off Scotland starter senior Lane Roberson.

However, after those three early runs, Roberson, along with reliever junior Parker Byrd, were able to keep Pinecrest off the scoreboard the rest of the game.

“Early on (Roberson) was kind of struggling, but he really gritted it out,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “When you’re a pitcher and you don’t have your best stuff, to get in there and grit and keep your team in the game, I thought that said a lot about him and his toughness.”

Scotland finally got on the board in the third inning off hits from senior Jackson Sellers and junior Nick Cooke and RBIs from freshman Bryant Kimbrell and junior Bryant Grubbs.

Despite going down in order in two of the previous three innings, Scotland still had a chance headed into the top of the seventh, down just a run.

After a fly out and strike out to lead off the inning, the Scots were down to their final out. Another base hit from Sellers put the tying run on first and then a catcher interference put Cooke and the game-winning run on base. Kimbrell stepped up with two runners on and two outs but struck out swinging against Patriots’ reliever RJ Sales.

“I think the emotions got the best of me,” Kimbrell said. “There’s things I could have done better.”

Throughout the game, Scotland had issues against Pinecrest starter and ECU commit Colby Wallace and Sales. Wallace threw six innings, giving up just four hits and no earned runs, while striking out eight. Sales pitched the final inning with Scotland chasing a tying run and struck out two of the five batters he faced.

“I knew they were going to be fast,” Kimbrell said. “I just had to think, ‘fastball, fastball.’ and lead it out in front and try to crush it.”

“I told my guys I thought we had some gritty at-bats and we really fought tonight,” Wrape added. “(Pinecrest) took the bat out of our hands and we just couldn’t scratch anything else across the rest of the game.”

Despite the loss, Wrape said he’s confident in his team’s ability to bounce back from a tough loss, especially after what the Scots did last week against Porter Ridge.

Now that both Scotland and Pinecrest each have a conference loss and sit tied atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, it magnifies the significance of Thursday’s series finale in Laurinburg.

“We just have to come out rolling,” Kimbrell said. “We had good momentum in this game, we just have to come out rolling.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.