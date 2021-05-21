Scots exact revenge, shut out previously unbeaten Porter Ridge 16-0

After the Scotland High School baseball team sustained its first loss of the season Wednesday, the Fighting Scots got their revenge Friday night, shutting out previously undefeated Porter Ridge 16-0 in four innings.

The Scots (7-1) were only able to turn six hits into two runs on Wednesday and those two runs didn’t come until the final inning. This time Scotland racked up 14 total hits, scoring seven runs in the first inning and four runs in each the fourth and fifth innings.

“We had a great offensive approach and hit the ball really well tonight,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “The guys had a tremendous amount of energy and played really well.”

Freshman Bryant Kimbrell was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, finishing with three RBIs, while junior Parker Byrd led the team with four RBIs off two doubles in two at-bats. Senior Jackson Sellers also tallied three RBIs.

That trio weren’t the only Scots to record at least two hits. Junior Christian Cole and senior Eric Romaine both went 2-for-2 at the plate and each had an RBI. Junior Nick Cooke hit a triple and junior Bryant Grubbs added two RBIs.

On the mound, Sellers pitched all four innings, throwing 69 pitches with seven strikeouts and a 61% strike rate, while giving up just four hits and no runs.

Defensively, Scotland ended the first inning and began the fourth inning with double plays.

“It feels good to play well,” Wrape said. “We definitely want to carry this energy and momentum into next week.”

Scotland returns to conference play next week with an away-home series against Pinecrest on Tuesday and Friday.

