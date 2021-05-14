Optimist Club youth baseball, softball results from Thursday

LAURINBURG — Thursday’s results from the Optimist Club youth baseball and softball league games are as follows …
6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
— Scotland Motors played Gryphon Group
— Johnson Brothers Construction played Scotland County Sheriff’s Dept
Domino’s 8U Baseball
— McCarter Electric def. Harley’s Tuxedo 8-4
Leading hitters: McCarter- Dallas Bullock; Harley’s- Jett Clark
— Edward Jones def. Head Banger Sports 3-2
Leading hitters: Edward Jones- Levi Ormsby; Head Banger Spts- Bryson Jacobs
Smithfield 10U Baseball
— Community Drug def. Laurel Hill Fire Dept 10-0
Leading hitters: Community Drug- Jake Village; Laurel Hill Fire Dept- none
— McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Norris Auto 8-0
Leading hitters: McDuff’s- Will Yarborough; Norris Auto- none
Lowe’s 12U Baseball
— Ned’s Pawn def. Hasty Realty 10-9
Leading hitters: Ned’s-Bryson Powell; Hasty Realty- Briley Lewis
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
— General McArthur’s def. First Bank 18-2
Leading hitters: McArthur’s- Ava Parks; First Bank- Millie Lewis
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 8U Softball
— Gibson Oil def. Habitat for Humanity 8-2
Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Ally Adkins; Habitat- Avery Decker