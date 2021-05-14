Optimist Club youth baseball, softball results from Thursday

LAURINBURG — Thursday’s results from the Optimist Club youth baseball and softball league games are as follows …

6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

— Scotland Motors played Gryphon Group

— Johnson Brothers Construction played Scotland County Sheriff’s Dept

Domino’s 8U Baseball

— McCarter Electric def. Harley’s Tuxedo 8-4

Leading hitters: McCarter- Dallas Bullock; Harley’s- Jett Clark

— Edward Jones def. Head Banger Sports 3-2

Leading hitters: Edward Jones- Levi Ormsby; Head Banger Spts- Bryson Jacobs

Smithfield 10U Baseball

— Community Drug def. Laurel Hill Fire Dept 10-0

Leading hitters: Community Drug- Jake Village; Laurel Hill Fire Dept- none

— McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Norris Auto 8-0

Leading hitters: McDuff’s- Will Yarborough; Norris Auto- none

Lowe’s 12U Baseball

— Ned’s Pawn def. Hasty Realty 10-9

Leading hitters: Ned’s-Bryson Powell; Hasty Realty- Briley Lewis

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

— General McArthur’s def. First Bank 18-2

Leading hitters: McArthur’s- Ava Parks; First Bank- Millie Lewis

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 8U Softball

— Gibson Oil def. Habitat for Humanity 8-2

Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Ally Adkins; Habitat- Avery Decker