Normally, Richmond and Scotland football players would be rivals, standing on opposing sidelines, but this summer, two Raiders and two Scots will become teammates for a short time.

Richmond senior receiver Tremel Jones and senior defensive lineman Kaleel Brown-Palmer, along with Scotland senior receive Trey Chavis and senior offensive and defensive lineman Ethan Best were named to the East team’s roster for the 2021 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Football game on July 21 at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

“It’s a great accomplishment and I’m extremely happy for the two young men chosen,” said Scotland head coach Richard Bailey. “They are great representatives of our program but also our community.”

Richmond assistant coach Greg Williams was also named as one of the coaches for the East team.

“We are really excited for both of these young men to get the opportunity to play in this game,” said Richmond head coach Bryan Till. “It is doubly rewarding with Coach Greg Williams also being an assistant coach on the team. Richmond Senior High School is well represented in these guys. They are all class act individuals and will make us all proud.”

Graduating seniors are eligible for selection for the all-star game. The players are nominated by their coaches and then the all-star game’s coaches make the selections for the two rosters.

The East-West All-Star games were founded in 1949 in order to help fund the NCCA’s coaching clinic. The game features the best graduating players from the Eastern half of North Carolina against the best from the Western half. Traditionally, the game, along with the basketball and soccer all-star games are held in conjunction with the North Carolina Coaching Clinic.

Williams was selected as an assistant coach for the 2020 all-star game, but the game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the NCCA brought back the same group of coaches to coach this year’s game.

“It’s an awesome honor to have been selected to coach in North Carolina’s All Star football game, especially when there are so few assistant coaches that ever get the opportunity,” Williams said. “It makes me feel good to know that I’ve gained that much respect from my peers and the association over my career to have been chosen.”

Jones was named Sandhills Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year this season after leading the Raiders in receiving yards and finishing with 433 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns. As a receivers coach for the Raiders, Williams said he is excited for the chance to be able to work with Jones one more time.

“It’s a blessing, and I am truly thankful for the opportunity to represent Richmond in the East-West All-Star game,” Jones said. “I’m glad my character, skills, work ethic and leadership have been recognized by the coaches of the East-West All-Star game. It really made me recognize how all the work I put in over my whole high school career has been noticed and has come to light.”

Brown-Palmer was named SAC all-conference and finished the season with 21 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack.

“It’s a complete honor to compete and represent for Richmond,” Brown-Palmer said.

Jones also mentioned how happy he was to see Brown-Palmer selected and honored for his accomplishments.

“I know how much it means to him because he and his Dad found a building for us to keep working out at during quarantine (last summer),” Jones said. “It means a lot when you are rewarded after it feels like nobody has actually been watching or knowing all the work you’ve put into your career.”

Chavis was also named SAC all-conference and led the conference in receiving yards with 341. He finished the season with 444 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return.

“It is truly a blessing to be selected to be in the East-West game and I’m just excited I get to go out and play and represent Scotland High School one more time,” Chavis said.

Best also earned all-conference honors, but as an offensive lineman. Despite the O-line being his primary spot, Best also played some snaps on the defensive line for the Scots this season, finishing with six total tackles.

“It’s an honor to have been selected for this prestigious event,” Best said. “I feel that it shows that all the hard work I put in this offseason is shining through. It’s also a great way to end off this crazy season with how COVID has affected everything for players and coaches.”

The players will report to Greensboro on July 16, a few days beforehand, to practice and get to know some of their new, albeit temporary, teammates ahead of the all-star game.

Based on what he’s gathered from the all-star game coaches’ meetings, Williams said the setup will be very similar to what the players are used to when they’re practicing for a game in the middle of the season.

“We have a short time to prepare so we’ll have to install our offense, defense and special teams just like you would in preparation for your first game of the season,” Williams said. “In reality, a lot of learning will be taking place, but we’ll need to make sure the guys are in playing shape for the July heat.”

Williams said some days will consist of one practice and some will consist of two practices. The players will also have meals, activities and other forms of entertainment that will allow them to bond with one another.

“I feel that it will be a great way to get to know some of the other talented players in the state,” Best said. “It will also allow me to be able to receive teaching from some of the other great coaches and programs in the state, too.”

