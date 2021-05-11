Roundup: Scotland girls’ tennis sweeps doubleheader against Purnell Swett

Scotland’s D’Averia Johnson hits a backhand during a doubles match against Jack Britt last week. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

The Scotland High School girls’ tennis team won two matches against Purnell Swett in a doubleheader Tuesday evening.

The Lady Scots won the first match 8-1 and the second match 7-2.

Kate Carter won both of her singles matches at the No. 1 spot, then paired with Carleigh Carter to win both of their No. 1 doubles matches. Carleigh also won both of her singles matches at No. 2.

At No. 3 singles, Sophie Pinkston won both of her singles matches, then paired with Carson Buie to win both of their singles matches at No. 2 doubles. Buie also won both of her singles matches at No. 6.

At No. 5 singles, Morgan Stewart split her singles matches, then paired with D’Averia Johnson to win both of their doubles matches at the No. 3 spot. Johnson lost both her singles matches at the No. 4 position.

Scotland wrestling notches two wins at tri-meet

The Scotland High School wrestling team picked up a pair of wins during a tri-meet Monday in Fayetteville against E.E. Smith and Douglas Byrd.

The Fighting Scots beat Douglas Byrd 42-24 and beat E.E. Smith 42-30.

Against Douglas Byrd, Scotland’s Dalton Locklear won 6-0 in the 113-pound weight class, Marcel Martin won 6-0 in the 132-pound class, Keldon Clark won 6-0 in the 138-pound class, Jason Blackenship won 6-0 in the 145-pound class, Kaley Kitts won 6-0 in the 152-pound class, Zion John won 6-0 in the 195-pound class, Michael Locklear won 6-0 in the 220-pound class and Nathaniel Harrington lost 6-0 in the 285-pound class.

Against E.E. Smith, Scotland’s Dalton Locklear won 6-0 in the 113-pound weight class, Martin won 6-0 in the 132-pound class, Clark won 6-0 in the 138-pound class, Blackenship won 6-0 at the 145-pound class, John won 6-0 at the 195-pound class, Michael Locklear won 6-0 at the 220-pound class and Harrington won 6-0 at the 285-pound class.

