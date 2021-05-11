Optimist baseball, softball results from Monday

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club’s youth baseball and softball teams competed on Monday. Following are those results …
6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
— Quality Oil played Scotland County Sheriff’s Dept
— Scottish Pines played Southeast Farm Equipment
Domino’s 8U Baseball
— Pizza Inn def. Harley’s Tuxedo 8-1
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Jamirl Harley’s- Peyton
Smithfield 10U Baseball
— Marty Wright Home Sales def. McDuff”s Neighborhood Grille 11-3
Leading hitters: Marty Wright- Zayden Smith; McDuff’s- Barret Gill
— Shirt Tales def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 5-3
Leading hitters: Shirt Tales- Sawyer Convington; Laurinburg Auto Sales- Leo Garcia
Lowe’s 12U Baseball
— Hasty Realty def. Dunbar Insurance 16-4
Leading hitters: Hasty- Ayden Odom and Briley Lewis; Dunbar- Hogan Lowe
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 8U Softball
— Gibson Oil def. Habitat for Humanity 8-4
Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Charlotte Jones; Habitat- Rachel Williams
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
— Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Pittman Electric 7-6
Leading Hitters: Lbg Auto Sales- Addison Ratley; Pittman- Addison Lewis