Optimist baseball, softball results from Monday

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club’s youth baseball and softball teams competed on Monday. Following are those results …

6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

— Quality Oil played Scotland County Sheriff’s Dept

— Scottish Pines played Southeast Farm Equipment

Domino’s 8U Baseball

— Pizza Inn def. Harley’s Tuxedo 8-1

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Jamirl Harley’s- Peyton

Smithfield 10U Baseball

— Marty Wright Home Sales def. McDuff”s Neighborhood Grille 11-3

Leading hitters: Marty Wright- Zayden Smith; McDuff’s- Barret Gill

— Shirt Tales def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 5-3

Leading hitters: Shirt Tales- Sawyer Convington; Laurinburg Auto Sales- Leo Garcia

Lowe’s 12U Baseball

— Hasty Realty def. Dunbar Insurance 16-4

Leading hitters: Hasty- Ayden Odom and Briley Lewis; Dunbar- Hogan Lowe

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 8U Softball

— Gibson Oil def. Habitat for Humanity 8-4

Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Charlotte Jones; Habitat- Rachel Williams

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

— Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Pittman Electric 7-6

Leading Hitters: Lbg Auto Sales- Addison Ratley; Pittman- Addison Lewis