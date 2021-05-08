Lady Scots’ future bright after COVID ends season in playoffs

Sophomore Sydnee Dial winds up for a pitch April 1 against Lumberton. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

LAURINBURG — Scotland softball head coach Adam Romaine was in disbelief when he received the text message.

He found out that the Lady Scots had a positive COVID-19 case on their team the same day they learned of their spot in the 4A East state playoff draw. In accordance with COVID protocols and the NCHSAA’s guidelines, Scotland would have to quarantine and would be forced to forfeit its first-round matchup against New Bern.

“I felt like someone had just knocked all the air out of me,” Romaine said. “The emotional roller coaster was everywhere. I was sad, mad, then sad again.”

For the second year in a row, the pandemic had prematurely ended Scotland’s season.

“I was sad that these girls had worked so hard to make the playoffs, mad at COVID, then sad again that this was two years this talented group of girls weren’t going to be able to showcase themselves in the playoffs,” Romaine said.

He added that while the Lady Scots were disappointed about having their season end prematurely, they understood that it was something that was out of their control.

“I was upset because I knew how hard we had worked all season and I knew that we could’ve gone a long way in the playoffs,” said junior catcher Taylor Waitley. “It kind of felt the same way as last year when all this started when our season was just over.”

But, despite the circumstances, the future is bright for Scotland softball.

The Lady Scots finished 9-4 overall (including the forfeit), and were tied for second at 9-3 in a very competitive Sandhills Athletic Conference. Even with two close losses to conference champions Purnell Swett, the Lady Scots split two meetings with Jack Britt, who they tied for second with, and swept rival Richmond.

“We set a goal to finish top two or better and met our goals,” Romaine said. “We were playing great defense, hitting the ball and pitching well and had all of the momentum going into the playoffs.”

Next year, the classifications and conferences will realign and Scotland will drop down to 3A, but continue to play in a split 3A/4A conference. With Purnell Swett and Jack Britt headed to a new conference, Scotland looks likely to be the favorite to win the new conference crown, especially with the players it has returning.

The Lady Scots lose just one senior in pitcher Kinsley Sheppard, who is on her way to play for UNC-Pembroke in the fall. However, this season, Sheppard missed eight games with an arm injury, which thrust sophomore Sydnee Dial into the role as starting pitcher for the final 10 games.

“Basically, when Kinsley went out, we looked at ourselves as this is the team we will be fielding next year, so let’s just play it out and let the chips fall as they may,” Romaine said. “We definitely should be strong coming back with all the experience coming back.”

Dial was more than capable filling Sheppard’s shoes, compiling an 8-2 record as the starter and a 2.283 ERA. Romaine said Waitley served as a mentor for Dial on and off the field throughout the season.

“I really just tried to keep her calm,” Waitley said. “It can be stressful being thrown into a starting position unexpectedly, especially as a sophomore who barely had a freshman season due to COVID. I mainly tried to boost her confidence and told her that I had confidence in her.”

Waitley added that almost everyone on the team plays travel softball, so most of the squad will be busy preparing for next year during the summer and the rest of the offseason.

“We will continue to work on the basics, strive to get better at each position, and hope to make a deep run in the very challenging 3A playoffs next year,” Romaine said.

