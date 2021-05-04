Scotland golfers close out seasons at regionals

The Lady Scots walk back to the clubhouse after finishing their round earlier this season at Pinehurst No. 7. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

Individual competitors from the Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ golf teams closed out their seasons this week.

Drew Hamilton and Walt Bounds represented the boys’ team at the 4A Midwest regional at Jamestown Park Golf Course in Jamestown on Monday, while Carleigh and Kate Carter represented the girls’ team at the 4A Central regional at Pinehurst No. 6 on Tuesday morning.

Hamilton shot a 12-over 84, while Bounds shot a 23-over 95.

Only the top two boys’ teams and the top four boys’ individuals that weren’t on the two qualfiying teams qualified for the state championship. A 1-over 73 was required to make a playoff for the final individual qualification spot.

Carleigh shot a 43-over 115 to finish in 34th place, and Kate shot a 44-over 116 to finish tied for 35th place.

