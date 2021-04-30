Roundup: Scotland wrestling opens season

A Scotland wrestler competes against a Richmond wrestler at Tuesday’s tri-match. Elizabeth O’Connell | Anson Record Scotland sophomore Cole Hamilton hits a forehand during Tuesday’s match against Richmond. Elizabeth O’Connell | Anson Record

The Scotland High School wrestling team opened its season Tuesday with a tri-team match against Anson and Richmond in Wadesboro.

In the first match, the Fighting Scots fell to Richmond 36-42.

Then, in the second match, Scotland beat the Bearcats 36-24.

Scotland boys’ tennis closes regular season with pair of wins

The Scotland High School boys’ tennis team concluded the regular season with a pair of wins over Jack Britt Thursday evening.

In the first match, the Scots beat the Bucs 7-2 and then won 5-1 in the second match of the doubleheader.

In singles in the first match, Jack Britt’s Shea Oliver beat Drew Hamilton 8-5 at No. 1, Scotland’s Nick Eury beat Alex Posener 8-5 at No. 2, Scotland’s Cole Hamilton beat Braden Hos 8-4 at No. 3, Scotland’s Bryce Cooper beat Jakob Byrd 8-5 at No. 4, Scotland’s Miles Murphy beat Aiden Butner 8-1 at No. 5 and Scotland’s Daniel Caudill won by forfeit at No. 6.

In doubles, Oliver and Posener beat Drew Hamilton and Eury 8-6 at No. 1, Cole Hamilton and Cooper beat Hos and Byrd 8-1 at No. 2 and Jack Britt forfeited No. 3 doubles.

In the second match, no doubles was played, so in singles, Drew Hamilton beat Oliver 9-7 at No. 1, Eury beat Posener 8-6 at No. 2, Cole Hamilton beat Hos 8-0 at No. 3, Byrd beat Cooper 8-6 at No. 4, Caudill beat Butner 8-2 at No. 5 and Scotland won by forfeit at No. 6.

Due to the schedule adjustment caused by the pandemic, there will be no dual-team postseason tournament this year, instead, individuals will compete in a regional tournament. Five singles players and five doubles teams will represent the Sandhills Athletic Conference at the 4A Mideast Regional tournament.

As a team, Scotland finishes the regular season 10-2.

