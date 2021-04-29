Scotland hit parade beats rival Richmond 11-1

Richmond freshman Katie Way (17) hits a foul ball off Scotland sophomore pitcher Sydnee Dial (3) Wednesday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange Scotland players and coaches pose for photos with senior Kinsley Sheppard (8, middle front) and her family before Wednesday’s game. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Thirteen hits propelled Scotland softball past rival Richmond 11-1 in five innings Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders worked their way through all three of their pitchers as they struggled against the Lady Scots batters. In the final inning, after an RBI single by Scotland junior Olivia Hyatt and an RBI double by sophomore Sydnee Dial, Richmond senior pitcher Kearston Bruce and head coach Mike Way elected to intentionally walk the next two Scotland batters.

With Scotland holding a 10-1 lead with the bases loaded and two outs, a hit-by-pitch walk allowed the Scotland runner on third base to score, ending the game in accordance with the 10-run rule.

“Honestly, we didn’t play that poorly,” Way said. “We hit several balls right at them. We made some costly mistakes, with a couple extra outs. There are three outs for a reason because that fourth one, fifth one will kill you every time. It got away from us there in the fourth inning, it’s hard to take a punch to the mouth, stand up and do something about it, but we fought to very end.”

Scotland scored at least one run in every inning, culminating with a four-run fourth inning and a three-run fifth inning that put the game away. Junior Kadence Sheppard had a two-run home run in the first inning, and sophomore Sydnee Dial hit two doubles in her four at-bats.

“We’ve been in playoff mode already,” said Scotland head coach Adam Romaine. “We can’t take anyone lightly. It’s always hard to beat a team the second time around. They have some pretty good pitching, but we knew how we attacked it at their place, so we used the same process (tonight). They did the job today. We won every inning, which was our goal coming in.”

Scotland junior and lead-off hitter Raven Taylor was just a home run shy of hitting a full cycle, hitting a single, double and triple in her four at-bats that included two RBIs.

“Raven has always had a good second stick so I knew she had the mentality to be able to take the lead-off role in her hands,” Romaine said. “She’s gotten smarter with her pitch choice She’s been a big, big positive fill-in at lead-off for us.”

Richmond junior Allyiah Swiney was also just a home run shy of hitting a full cycle in her three at-bats. Junior Kenleigh Frye had the Lady Raiders’ lone RBI in the fifth inning. Senior Paige Ransom finished with two hits in her three at-bats.

This season was supposed to have been Scotland senior Kinsley Sheppard’s year to shine in the pitcher’s circle, but an early season arm injury meant she would not be able to pitch the rest of the season.

However, after sitting out eight straight games, the UNC-Pembroke signee has had the chance to return to the lineup in the last two games, and was honored before Wednesday’s game as the Lady Scots’ lone senior.

“It’s been exciting to play,” Kinsley Sheppard said. “After my arm injury, I was super upset that I couldn’t play, but after I told my physical therapist that overhand throwing and swinging didn’t hurt, so he told me I could at least play any other position other than pitcher.”

Kinsley Sheppard added that she won’t be playing travel softball this summer so that she can continue to rest her arm so she can pitch again in college. She had an RBI single Wednesday night.

“Resilience is the word I used for her,” Romaine said. “For her to be able to work out, go to the chiropractor, get some work done to be able to throw the ball overhand with no pair – I told her, you do that, I’m going to get you on this field. She’s a utility player, she’s not a one-position player, and she’s filled the void well at third base and done well. So I was happy for her, and of course her sister hits the two-run homer on her Senior Night, it’s like a storybook ending.”

With the Lady Raiders now 7-6 and tied for fourth in the conference standings with Lumberton, their playoff hopes look bleak.

In the likelihood that Wednesday was Richmond’s final game of the season, Way took the time to reflect with his players after the game, particularly his three seniors — Ransom, Bruce and Payton Chappell — and what they’ve meant to the Richmond softball program.

“In the past five or six years, it’s become more common to play varsity as a ninth grader,” Way said. “Five or six years ago, it was hard to do, you could name the ones on one hand that had done it. But just because a few more of them have been cast into that role and have been able to do it, doesn’t make it any less special. If you start day-one as a ninth grader and play your entire career, that’s a huge accomplishment.

“As far as I’m concerned, those girls have played some huge games in green and gold and they’ll remember them for the rest of their life,” he added.

The Lady Scots, however, are likely playoff bound, after Wednesday’s win tied them with Jack Britt at 9-3 for second in the conference standings.

Scotland and Jack Britt split their two regular season meetings, which means one of them will get the second automatic playoff bid in addition to conference champion Purnell Swett, and the other will get a wildcard playoff bid.

“Anyone within 100-mile radius of this conference should know we’ve produced strong teams that have made runs in the playoffs,” Romaine said. “It they don’t let us in, then there’s something wrong with the state, Maxpreps rankings and all that, to be honest. I feel like we should be in. All we can do is wait until the brackets come out, but we’re going to practice tomorrow and Friday like we’re playing in the playoffs next week.”

