Scotland boys’ tennis eases past Richmond in pair of wins

Richmond’s Ethan McDonald and Matthew Burns play on adjacent courts against Scotland in singles matches. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland boys’ tennis team earned two wins over Richmond in a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

The Scots won the first match 7-2 and the second match 8-1.

In the first match, in singles play, Scotland’s Drew Hamilton beat Richmond’s Ty Murray 8-6 at the No. 1 spot, Scotland’s Nick Eury beat Richmond’s Bradford Pittman 8-4 at the No. 2 position, Scotland’s Cole Hamilton beat Richmond’s Ethan McDonald 8-0 at No. 3, Scotland’s Bryce Cooper beat Richmond’s Matthew Burns 8-0 at the No. 4 spot, Scotland’s Miles Murphy beat Richmond’s Alex Yates at the No. 5 position and Scotland’s Daniel Caudill beat Richmond’s Douglas McDonald 8-1 at the No. 6 spot.

In doubles, Drew Hamilton and Eury combined to beat Murray and Pittman 8-4 at No. 1, Ethan McDonald and Burns paired to beat Cole Hamilton and Cooper 8-5 at No. 2 doubles and Yates and Douglas McDonald combined to beat Murphy and Caudill 8-3 at the No. 3 position.

In the second match, in singles, Drew Hamilton won 8-1 over Murray at No. 1, Pittman beat Eury 8-6 at No. 2, Cole Hamilton won 8-2 over Ethan McDonald at No. 3, Cooper won 8-0 over Burns at No. 4, Murphy beat Yates 8-6 at No. 5 and Caudill beat Douglas McDonald 8-4 at No. 6.

In doubles, Drew Hamilton and Eury won 8-2 over Murray and Pittman, Cole Hamilton and Cooper beat Ethan McDonald and Burns 8-4 at the No. 2 spot and Murphy and Caudill combined to win 8-3 at the No. 3 spot against Yates and Douglas McDonald.

The win improves Scotland to 8-2 on the season, while Richmond falls to 6-4.

