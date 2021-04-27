Scotland boys’ and girls’ golf wrap up season at conference championship

PINEHURST — The Scotland boys’ and girls’ golf teams wrapped up their seasons Monday at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship at Pinehurst No. 1.

The Scots finished fourth, shooting a 379, behind third-place Lumberton with a 369 and ahead of fifth-place Jack Britt with a 392. The Lady Scots took second with a 435, finishing behind first-place Pinecrest at 355 and ahead of third-place Richmond with a 474.

However, even though it didn’t qualify as a team, Scotland will still be represented at next week’s 4A Midwest Regional at Jamestown Park Golf Course in Jamestown, NC.

Senior Drew Hamilton qualified as an individual from the boys’ team, since he was one of the top-four individuals that wasn’t on a qualifying team. Hamilton shot an 83 (41-42) Monday and his 9-hole average for the six conference matches was a 41.6,

Also, junior Kate Carter and senior Carleigh Carter both qualified from the girls’ team. For the girls, any individual that wasn’t on the top qualifying team, whose three lowest 9-hole scores averaged less than 50, also earned a spot at the regional. Kate Carter shot a 99 (47-52) and Carleigh Carter shot a 102 (49-53) on Monday, and their averages were 47.3 and 48.3, respectively.

Rounding out the rest of the Scots, Aaron Spate (44-54) and Jarrod Pittman (47-51) both shot a 98, while Walt Bounds (50-50) and Cole Hamilton (46-54) both shot 100.

Rounding out the Lady Scots, Faith McCormack shot a 109 (50-59) and Sara Beth shot a 125 (61-64).

