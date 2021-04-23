Scotland boys’ tennis sends off seniors with wins

Senior Nick Eury hits an overhead at the net during his No. 2 singles match against Lumberton on Thursday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Left-to-right: Seniors Daniel Caudill, Drew Hamilton, Nick Eury, Miles Murphy and Bryce Cooper and head coach Leigh Carter. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — As the Scotland High School boys’ tennis team honored its seniors after a pair of wins over Lumberton Thursday evening, above all, the Scots just how grateful they were that they had the opportunity to play at all during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just happy we were able to play this year because of corona(virus) and everything else,” said senior Nick Eury. “But we were still able to actually come out here and play.”

Scotland honored five seniors, who have comprised almost the entirety of the team’s roster this season — Eury, Drew Hamilton, Daniel Caudill, Bryce Cooper and Miles Murphy. That group fills five of the six singles positions and five of the six doubles spots.

“This senior class is the team,” said head coach Leigh Carter. “They’re the heart and soul of the team and it’s going to be so weird without them in the future. It’s going to be very different moving forward.”

For Hamilton, the pandemic shifting the sports schedule around allowed him to participate in sports he never had before in high school because their seasons overlapped.

He’s been able to play four different sports during his senior year — running cross country in the fall, playing soccer in the winter and now playing tennis and golf in the spring.

“It’s been really special because I didn’t think we’d be able to do anything in the beginning,” Hamilton said. “I told my Dad I’d rather be able to play sports, than have to go to school in-person and that actually worked out really well. I’ve been happy with all the results of all the sports seasons so far and I’m just really glad it could happen.”

Carter said Hamilton and Eury started playing tennis for Scotland their sophomore years and have come a long way since then.

At the time, they played in the No. 5 and No. 6 singles positions, but before long they were both climbing their way up the roster.

“They really got the bug and they just didn’t stop playing,” Carter said. “Their junior year, last year, they were beating people who had been on the team for four years, taking spots. Drew went from No. 5 to No. 1 on the team and Nick went from No. 6 on the team to I think No. 3 last year behind Nick Murphy, who was a four-year senior.”

Cooper is the lone senior to have played all four years for Scotland. Caudill joined the team as a sophomore, and Miles Murphy joined last year as a junior.

“(Bryce) has gotten better each year,” Carter said. “I don’t think (Daniel) really played a lot in the offseason until this COVID year and he really picked it up and just got so much better in general. (Miles) really started working on his game in the offseason (when COVID hit) and he’s gotten better, as well.”

Against Lumberton, the Scots cruised to a 9-0 win in their first match, and then won 8-1 in the doubleheader second match.

In the first match, Hamilton picked up an 8-4 win at No. 1 singles, Eury won 8-5 at No. 2 singles, sophomore Cole Hamilton won 8-3 at No. 3 singles, Cooper won 8-6 at No. 4 singles, Miles Murphy won 8-3 at No. 5 singles and Caudill won 8-1 at No. 6 singles.

Drew Hamilton and Eury then combined to win 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, Cole Hamilton and Cooper won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles and Miles Murphy and Caudill won 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.

In the second match, Cooper recorded the only loss, falling 8-3 to Lumberton’s Chase McCormick at No. 4 singles. But the Scots picked up the rest of the singles and doubles wins.

The Scots are now 6-2 as a team with two matches remaining next week against Richmond and Jack Britt. Scotland’s match against Richmond will likely determine who will be the conference’s No. 2 team behind undefeated Pinecrest.

“It’s kind of nerve wracking to know that I’m ending my senior year,” Hamilton said. “I’m looking to close it out well, only losing to Pinecrest, so it’s kind of a second-place game, but just looking to finish strong and end my career.”

