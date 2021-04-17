Lady Scots drop tight affair to Purnell Swett, 3-2

The Scotland High School varsity softball team lost 3-2 to Sandhills Athletic Conference leaders Purnell Swett on the road Friday night.

The Lady Scots jumped ahead early, taking a 2-1 lead in the first inning. Then, the Lady Rams tied the game 2-2 with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

A couple hits in the bottom of the sixth added another run for Purnell Swett and pitcher Summer Bullard was able to close out the game for the Lady Rams.

“Sydnee Dial pitched a great game, but unfortunately gave up a couple hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to push Purnell out front,” said head coach Adam Romaine.

Junior Olivia Hyatt led the Lady Scots at bat with two hits and an RBI. Junior Kadence Sheppard hit a triple. Junior Taylor Waitley also had an RBI.

“We left runners on second and third in two different innings,” Romaine said. “I told the girls a good team always finds ways to score runs with runners in scoring position. You can’t beat a team as good as Purnell with only four hits.”

The loss drops Scotland to 6-3 on the season and into a tie for second in the conference with Jack Britt. The Lady Scots have split their two meetings against Jack Britt this season.

Next up for Scotland is a trip to Terry Sanford for a non-conference game on April 21.

