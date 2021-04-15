Scots open playoffs at New Bern

LAURINBURG — The regular season is in the rear-view mirror, and the 4A state playoffs lay ahead for the Scotland High School varsity football team.

As the No. 6 seed, the Fighting Scots will make the three-hour journey east to No. 3 seed New Bern to face the Bears Friday at 7 p.m.

“New Bern has historically been one of the toughest programs in the East (region) and it’s going to be a big challenge to go to their place and come away with a win,” said head coach Richard Bailey.

After senior quarterback Tyler Barfield went down with an apparent knee injury in last week’s win over Jack Britt, the Scots turned to senior receiver Mandrell Johnson, who has taken snaps out of the Wildcat this season and split time at quarterback the last two seasons as a sophomore and junior.

However, Bailey said freshman backup quarterback and junior varsity starter Carter Revelle was ready to go, if needed.

“We may go with Carter (against New Bern) or play both of them in some capacity, because obviously there’s some things Carter can do that Mandrell can’t because he’s been playing quarterback all year,” Bailey told the Laurinburg Exchange after last week’s game.

Bailey said Thursday that the plan at quarterback will be a game time decision.

At 5-1, New Bern was the second-place team out of the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A conference, behind 5-0 and undefeated J.H. Rose.

Much like Scotland saw against Seventy-First earlier this season, the Bears are a predominantly run-first team and will rely on three main guys to run the ball out of the backfield.

Senior running backs William Lovick and Dimtrell Tucker are the main ball carriers, with Lovick leading the team with 676 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. Tucker has 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while senior quarterback Kahmaad Scriven has also show the ability to run, picking up 288 rushing yards this season.

“They are a difficult team to prepare for,” Bailey said. “Flexbone triple option is not something you see very often, if ever. It’s hard to simulate in practice. They have very good skill athletes at running back and quarterback. While they don’t throw a lot, when they do it’s usually for big plays.”

Defensively, the Bears’ biggest threat is sophomore defensive tackle KJ Sampson. The young lineman leads the team with 45 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks this season, and has already received Division I scholarship offers from schools like Ohio State, UNC and Florida.

At linebacker, New Bern boasts three seniors that each have 30-plus tackles this season – Chandler Smith, Manny Ortiz and Malachi Brice.

Freshman Damaree Tucker and sophomore Aronne Herring are the Bears’ main threats in the secondary. Damaree leads the team with three interceptions, while Herring has two. Damaree also has 24 tackles and Herring has 19 this season.

“Defensively, they are very strong — they fly around and play fast,” Bailey said.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. in New Bern.

