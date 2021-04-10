Special teams the difference in Scots’ 20-3 win over Jack Britt

Senior JJ McLean comes up with an interception in the end zone Friday night against Jack Britt. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — On a night when the offense struggled to move the ball against a disciplined Jack Britt defense, the Scotland High School special teams unit proved to be difference Friday night in a 20-3 win over the visiting Bucs.

The Fighting Scots wasted no time, as senior Trey Chavis ran back the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. Then, on the Bucs first offensive possession, a blocked punt was recovered by junior Ladarius McNeill, which the Scots converted into a Christian Cole 33-yard field goal. Then again on Jack Britt’s ensuing possession, its punter muffed the snap and was tackled in the backfield for a loss, leading to a turnover on downs and eventually another Cole field goal.

Just like that, Scotland had mounted a 13-0 lead in the first quarter with almost no offensive production.

“When we got the extra point blocked against Pinecrest, that really made me mad because we do spend a lot of time on special teams,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “I can’t tell you if I’ve ever had two (made) field goals in a game in my career, probably not. So that’s definitely a first, so I’m proud of Christian and everybody because we blocked it well, we kicked it well, we snapped it well and we held it well. Special teams are a big deal especially when you’re in these kinds of dog fights.”

The win locks up the No. 2 spot in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings for Scotland (4-1), as well as the automatic playoff berth awarded to the conference’s No. 2 seed. Rival Richmond claims the No. 1 spot as the conference’s only undefeated team at 3-0. The Bucs fall to 4-1 and the No. 3 spot and will likely earn a wildcard playoff bid, while Pinecrest at 5-2 also has a shot at earning a wildcard spot.

“In COVID, that’s all you can ask for — a chance to give these seniors a few more games, if we can,” Bailey said.

The Bucs’ defense came in giving up 130.3 yards per game, and ended up holding the Scots to just 115 total yards of offense. Scotland’s offensive woes were further compounded when senior starting quarterback Tyler Barfield went down with a knee injury at the end of the first half.

Faced with two options between freshman quarterback Carter Revelle and senior receiver Mandrell Johnson, who had played snaps this season as a Wildcat quarterback, Bailey said they elected to put the ball in Johnson’s hands due to his seniority and experience, stemming from his time playing quarterback as a sophomore and junior.

“We went with Mandrell because we just felt like, senior, big moment,” Bailey said. “We didn’t want to make Carter a scapegoat, but he was ready to go, and I’m fully confident that had he gone, we would have been alright. We may go with Carter next week or play both of them in some capacity, because obviously there’s some things Carter can do that Mandrell can’t because he’s been playing quarterback all year, but we’ll sort that out this weekend.”

The decision to roll with Johnson paid off, as he ran for a 34-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper early in the fourth quarter that just about put the game on ice.

“I saw my outside receiver waving his hand and telling me he was going to be my lead blocker, and I followed him and put my faith in him and we got the score,” Johnson said of the touchdown run. “When Tyler got hurt, we all realized we had to step up and do our part to win the game.”

Living by its “bend, but don’t break”-mentality, the Scots’ defense gave up 202 total yards of offense, but stood resolute when it needed to, forcing three turnovers.

Jack Britt had three possessions in the red zone all game and came away with a total of three points, a 30-yard field goal on the opening possession of the second half.

“Defensively, we just have to keep doing what we’re doing — playing at a high level on that side of the ball,” Bailey said. “But we weren’t playing a great offensive team, let’s not fool ourselves. They hadn’t scored a lot of points.”

The Scots forced turnovers on each of the Bucs’ first two red zone possessions, the first was a forced fumble and recovery, while the second was an end zone interception by senior defensive back JJ McLean.

“We wanted the offense to know that they could lean on us when they need to, that we can get stops in crunch time,” said senior linebacker Zy’Mere Reddick. “We knew our quarterback went down, and the offense was already struggling, even before that, so we knew we were probably going to have to try to hold them to zero in the second half to win the game. The boys went out and played hard and we did it.”

