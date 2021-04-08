Scots’ playoff fate on the line against Bucs

LAURINBURG — Almost as soon as it started, the high school football season is fast nearing its conclusion.

Scotland High School is set to host Jack Britt Friday night in a regular season finale that will likely determine the Fighting Scots’ playoff fate.

Currently, the Scots sit third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference at 3-1, while the Bucs are 4-0 and tied atop the conference standings with Richmond.

If Scotland wins, they’d be tied with Jack Britt for second in the conference standings, but would own the head-to-head tiebreaker, so it would earn the automatic playoff berth afforded to the No. 2 seed in the conference.

If the Scots lose, undefeated Richmond and Jack Britt would earn the two automatic playoff bids awarded to the top two teams in the conference. A loss would leave Scotland in a tie with Pinecrest, and both teams would have the possibility of earning a wildcard playoff spot, however, Pinecrest owns the tiebreaker against Scotland, courtesy of its 14-13 win over the Scots on March 26, so the Patriots would earn the wildcard spot over Scotland if one were available.

The Bucs have made a name for themselves this season with their defense. In four games, they’ve allowed a total of nine points, while shutting out two teams, and have held teams to an average of just 130.3 total yards per game.

“We need to be able to find a way to finish drives and have to avoid the big mistakes,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “They have a very good defense and have made a living creating points off turnovers. We need to find a way to score in the red zone.”

Two defensive backs have been Jack Britt’s leading tacklers. Senior free safety Ronald Logan Jr. and junior strong safety Trevaun Allen each have 25 tackles this season and Logan leads the team with 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Elsewhere in the secondary, senior Tyler Williams has 18 tackles.

Along the defensive front-seven, senior defensive end Justin Broadhurst has totaled 21 tackles and is second on the team with 6.0 tackles for loss. Senior linebacker Isaiah Mercado has racked up 19 tackles this year.

Offensively, most of Jack Britt’s production has come via the run game. The pair of sophomore Sincere Baines and junior Jemelle Vereen each have more than 200 rushing yards this season, while Dymere Edwards is also a threat on the ground, totaling 125 rushing yards to go along with three rushing touchdowns.

The Bucs have shown they can also throw the ball when needed, as well. Utilizing two quarterbacks, Edwards and senior Caleb Locklear have combined to throw for 260 yards and a touchdown. But, statistically, Edwards is more of a runner, while Locklear is more of a passer.

Friday is also Senior Night for the Scots’ 13-member senior class, including Darrius Dockery, Zy’Mere Reddick, Mandrell Johnson, Tyler Barfield, JJ McLean, Ja’Qule Parker, Trey Chavis, Kobe McLaurin, Trey Morgan, Devin Chavis, Zaivyon Carmichael, Ethan Best and Kaleb Clay.

