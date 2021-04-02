Three home runs help Lady Scots put away Lumberton

Junior Raven Taylor catches a ball to attempt to ground out a Lumberton hitter at first base Thursday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — After a slow start at bat on Monday against Pinecrest, the Scotland High School varsity softball team made a concerted effort to be aggressive in the batter’s box against Lumberton Thursday night.

From first pitch, the Lady Scots were swinging away, and the aggressive gameplan spawned 13 hits, including three home runs, in a 10-5 win over the Lady Pirates.

“We knew Lumberton was a team that we couldn’t sleep on,” said junior Taylor Waitley. “We just needed to attack early because against Pinecrest we kind of slept a little bit in the beginning. So we just knew we were going to attack the pitches we knew we could do damage with.”

Waitley ended up with one of Scotland’s home runs, a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning after two successive hits from juniors Raven Taylor and Kadence Sheppard to open the inning.

“I always go up to the plate with a plan of what pitch I’m looking for,” Waitley said. “I moved up the in box because I knew (Lumberton pitcher Halona Sampson) was going to throw me outside, so that’s what I looked for and that’s what I got.”

Waitley’s long shot helped the Lady Scots build a 6-0 lead, but two straight scoreless innings, combined with three runs from the Lady Pirates, let Lumberton back into the game.

“I’ll take the hard-hit balls all day long,” said head coach Adam Romaine. “It’s great to have three home runs in the game.

“But, we kind of got a little lackadaisical. (Sophomore pitcher Sydnee Dial) was kind of losing her strike zone from what she was getting in the first, second and third innings,” he continued. “I called timeout and asked her, what has changed with the zone? As a pitcher, that’s what you have to do, no matter how it changes, you always have to adjust to the strike zone and trust your defense.”

In the sixth inning, Scotland was looking to score to keep the Lady Pirates are arm’s length. Lumberton had started to rack up the hits and runs after starting the first three innings scoreless.

Sophomore Carleigh McKeithan led off the inning with a single and junior Olivia Hyatt followed that up with a double. The next two Lady Scots grounded out, and Waitley got a walk after getting hit by the pitch to load the bases.

With two outs and the bases loaded, sophomore Lindsey Locklear stepped to the plate. After a ball on the first pitch, Locklear saw a ball she liked on the next pitch and struck a grand slam right down the middle of the outfield, scoring four runs for the Lady Scots and extending their lead to 10-3 headed into the final inning.

“I was really scared because I didn’t think I’d be able to do that,” Locklear said. “I just took a swing at it. She threw it right down the middle.”

The third home run came from sophomore Irlyn Ramos in the second inning. Hyatt and Sheppard both finished with two doubles, while junior Morgan Singletary added a triple in the second inning.

Dial got her third straight win, finishing with five strikeouts and giving up 10 hits.

Starting Tuesday at Richmond, the Lady Scots are facing a three-game stretch that will go a long way toward determining where they stand in the conference. After Richmond, the Lady Scots will follow that with two more road games at Jack Britt and Purnell Swett. Currently, Purnell Swett, Richmond, Scotland and Jack Britt are the top-four teams in the conference standings, and the Lady Scots sit tied for first at 4-1 with the Lady Rams and Lady Raiders.

“Those few games are really going to decide where we go,” Romaine said. “We’re going to work on some things defensively, that’s what I told them. But we need to continue to hit the ball the way we’re hitting.”

