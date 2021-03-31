Scots cruise to pair of 9-0 wins over Hoke County in doubleheader

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ tennis team cruised to its second straight pair of 9-0 wins Tuesday in a doubleheader at Hoke County.

In the first match, senior Drew Hamilton, senior Nick Eury, sophomore Cole Hamilton and senior Bryce Cooper all eased to 8-0 wins at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively. Then, at No. 5 singles, senior Miles Murphy beat Adriane Beghan 8-3, and senior Daniel Caudill beat Christian Trotta 8-0 at at No. 6 singles.

Drew Hamilton and Eury paired for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles, Cole Hamilton and Cooper won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles and Murphy and Caudill won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.

The second match was almost idential to the first for the Scots (4-0).

Again, Drew Hamilton, Eury, Cole Hamilton and Cooper had 8-0 wins at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively. At No. 5 singles, Murphy won 8-2 and Caudill won 8-0 at No. 6 singles.

Drew Hamilton and Eury won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles and Cole Hamilton and Cooper combined to win 8-0 at No. 2 doubles. In the closest match of the day, Murphy and Caudill won 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.

The Scots will now have a week off, before they return at Pinecrest on April 15.

